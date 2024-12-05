Level 2 Commercial 50A Charger

A New Made in the USA Level 2 EV charger with flexible amperage up to a maximum of 50A provides fast charging for all-electric vehicles.

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- EvoCharge Launches Commercial 50A Level 2 Electric Vehicle Charging Station – Made in the USA and CustomizableA New Level 2 EV charger with flexible amperage up to a maximum of 50A provides fast charging for all-electric vehicles.EvoCharge, an industry pioneer in Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) and cable management solutions, is excited to announce the release of its new Commercial EVC50 Level 2 Electric Vehicle Charging Station.Features Include:• Fast Charging Speed: Up to 45 miles per hour charged for all EVs• Made in the USA from Domestic and Imported Parts: Continuing our commitment to USA production, this new charging station promotes local manufacturing and reflects unparalleled quality and standards.• Customizable Face Plate: Include your company brand and QR code for patron ease of use and revenue-generating payment options.• Wi-Fi, LTE, and RFID options: These provide fast installation and up-time options.• Charging cable options: J1772 and NACS• ISO 15118-ready, ensuring enhanced communication between the electric vehicle (EV) and the Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE), paving the way for advanced vehicle-to-grid communication.• Versatile Use: The charger's NEMA 4 rating makes it suitable for indoor and outdoor use, offering enhanced flexibility for installation and operation.• EvoCharge Network or third-party network: Manage multiple charging stations, payment plans, and electric load management with simple controls via the EvoCharge App or desktop portal.See more information or request a quote at EvoCharge https://evocharge.com/ ‟EvoCharge continues to drive innovation while maintaining our commitment to OCPP standards. We proudly announce that our new Commercial 50A Level 2 charging station has been assembled in the USA. Through a focused design and supply chain strategy, we meet all critical standards for safety and performance while meeting BABA requirements. Whether using the EvoCharge Network or a network solution from one of our many partners, we can help businesses address specific needs for a charging solution”. says Tom Moser, President.About EvoChargeEvoCharge, founded in 2009, represents one of North America’s original vehicle electrification providers and pioneer of home and commercial charging solutions. EvoCharge is a brand of Phillips and Temro Industries, a trusted partner to major global OEMs and aftermarket provider of engineered systems for automotive, trucking and off-road vehicles for over 100 years. As an industry leader in Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) and cable management solutions, EvoCharge provides the most reliable, safe, and cost-effective charging stations and cable management systems for single-family, multi-family, workplace, and other commercial spaces.EvoCharge products are fully compatible with all EV and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) sold throughout the United States and Canada. Learn more about EvoCharge at evocharge.com.

