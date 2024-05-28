EvoCharge® Launches New Home 50 Electric Vehicle Charging Station — Home Charging Made Simple

About

Phillips & Temro Industries (PTI) is a company with a rich 100-year-plus history as a global OEM and aftermarket provider of custom-engineered thermal and electrical solutions. Trucking, automotive, off-road vehicles, power generation, and electric vehicle charging are just a few of the diverse markets that benefit from PTI’s heating, cooling, and electrification systems. PTI’s future is focused on the continued evolution of engines and new energy vehicles as the company continues to provide solutions that maximize equipment performance, reliability, and safety. PTI’s portfolio of industry-leading brands, includes Zerostart®, Arctic Fox®, Idle Free® Systems, Truflo™, EVOCHARGE® and FreezArmor™.

www.phillipsandtemro.com