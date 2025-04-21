Submit Release
Governor Pillen Accepting Applications for State Fire Marshal

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen is accepting applications to fill the position of State Fire Marshal. The vacancy is due to the resignation of Scott Cordes on March 7.

The deadline to submit is 5:00 p.m. on Friday, May 9. 

