Governor Pillen Accepting Applications for State Fire Marshal
NEBRASKA, April 21 - CONTACT:
Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495
Governor Pillen Accepting Applications for State Fire Marshal
LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen is accepting applications to fill the position of State Fire Marshal. The vacancy is due to the resignation of Scott Cordes on March 7.
The deadline to submit is 5:00 p.m. on Friday, May 9.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.