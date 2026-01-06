NEBRASKA, January 6 - CONTACT:

Gov. Pillen Kicks Off Nebraska’s Participation in Nation’s 250th Anniversary Celebrations

LINCOLN, NE – On July 4, 2026, the United States will commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Today, Governor Jim Pillen, First Lady Suzanne, Lieutenant Governor Joe Kelly, members of the Nebraska Semiquincentennial Commission, representatives from the Daughters of the American Revolution (DOR) and the Sons of the American Revolution (SOR), plus event organizers, officially kicked off Nebraska’s participation in America’s Semiquincentennial celebration.

During the event, Gov. Pillen unveiled the official Nebraska 250 logo and issued a proclamation recognizing Nebraska’s role in celebrating America’s 250th birthday.

“I’m incredibly grateful to be the Governor of the State of Nebraska. It is the extraordinary people that make this state so great, and we should be incredibly proud and excited to celebrate the 250th anniversary of our nation,” said Gov. Pillen.

Daryl Bohac, director of the Nebraska State Historical Society, and chairman of the Semiquincentennial Commission, talked about the launch of the website (america250.nebraska.gov) that will serve as an information hub for connecting people to events happening across the state. That site will also have a link to the America250.org calendar, which will feature information about events happening at the national level, as well as events featured in other states and territories, including Nebraska.

“While Nebraska did not exist as a state or territory in 1776, the place that became Nebraska has a rich history of grit and innovation that contributed to what America was to become and is today,” said Dir. Bohac.

The State Capitol is hosting an exhibit of its own for the Semiquincentennial. The Founders Museum is a collection of more than 80 photos of the nation’s most influential men and women during the Revolution, as well as the events that helped shape the nation. Each photo is accompanied by an interactive QR code, providing more information about the person or event.

“Having the Founders Museum in the Capitol during the America250 celebration will give Nebraskans – from school children to visitors from across the country – the opportunity to learn about the founding of our nation and celebrate Nebraska’s role in keeping it strong,” shared Roxanne Smith of the Capitol Commission.

The exhibit, which is located on the first floor of the Capitol, will be available for viewing during public visiting hours. Smith also mentioned the availability of a Christmas ornament and coffee mug; both designed with a connection to this year’s celebrations. The ornament is a reproduction of the Great Seal of the United States, as it appears in the Capitol. The mug features an image of the Declaration of Independence as it appears on the south side of the Capitol.

Breanne Wilton, a social studies education specialist with the Nebraska Department of Education and a member of the Semiquincentennial Commission, shared details of one of the featured activities through America250 called America’s Field Trip.

“It’s a nationwide contest that invites students across the country in grades 3-12 to share writing or artwork in response to the question: What does America mean to you? A total of 250 students will be awarded a special field trip or a cash prize,” explained Wilton.

The deadline for the event is March 30. Information is available through America250.org.

In conjunction with Memorial Day celebrations in Omaha and Lincoln, Patriotic Productions will display the world’s largest American flag. Bill Williams helped found the non-profit, which regularly hosts events to honor veterans.

The giant flag will be displayed in Omaha on May 22 at Memorial Park and then again in Lincoln on May 24 at the Sandhills Global Event Center. Visitors to patrioticproductions.org can learn more about both events and sign up to help unfurl the flag.

Current members on the Semiquincentennial Commission include: NSHS Director Darryl Bohac, Kate Ellingson, Breanne Wilton, Christopher Kratochvil, Gabriel Brugier, Tim Clark, Evelyn Haro, Jeff Barnes, Ashley Olsen, Chris Sommerich, Roy Christensen, Candance Cain, Heidi Cuca, Cristine Vail, and Beth Smith.

For more information and a calendar of events, visit america250.nebraska.gov.