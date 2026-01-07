Governor Pillen Orders Flags to Half-Staff Honoring California Congressman

Submit Release
LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen has directed that all U.S. and state flags be flown at half-staff in accordance with a directive from President Donald Trump. The order honors California Congressman Doug LaMalfa, who died Monday at the age of 65. President Trump referred to LaMalfa as a true American patriot and a fantastic representative for Northern California in a post published on Truth Social.

Flags should fly at half-staff until sunset this evening.

