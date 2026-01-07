Governor Pillen Orders Flags to Half-Staff Honoring California Congressman
NEBRASKA, January 7 - CONTACT:
Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495
Governor Pillen Orders Flags to Half-Staff Honoring California Congressman
LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen has directed that all U.S. and state flags be flown at half-staff in accordance with a directive from President Donald Trump. The order honors California Congressman Doug LaMalfa, who died Monday at the age of 65. President Trump referred to LaMalfa as a true American patriot and a fantastic representative for Northern California in a post published on Truth Social.
Flags should fly at half-staff until sunset this evening.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.