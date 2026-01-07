Two Nominees Forwarded for District Court Judge in the Seventh Judicial District
NEBRASKA, January 7 - CONTACT:
Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495
Lincoln, NE – The Judicial Nominating Commission for District Court Judge in the Seventh Judicial District advanced two names for consideration by Governor Jim Pillen: Chelsey R. Hartner of Madison and Ryan J. Stover of Norfolk.
The Seventh Judicial District consists of Antelope, Cuming, Knox, Madison, Pierce, Stanton, and Wayne counties.
The vacancy is due to the resignation of Judge James G. Kube.
