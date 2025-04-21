Madison Insurance Group to Host Mid-Year Summit in Scottsdale, Announces Speaker Lineup and Conference Agenda

Mark Sims, President at Madison Insurance Group

Scottsdale Summit to Spotlight Madison’s High-Impact Insurance Strategy, three-day event offers deep dive into tax-efficient risk management

We chose Scottsdale in direct response to high demand from western-based professionals seeking in-person engagement closer to home.” — Mark Sims, President Madison Insurance Group

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Madison Insurance Group will host its 2025 Mid-Year Summit from May 18–20 at the Westin Kierland Resort & Spa in Scottsdale, Arizona. The exclusive event is designed for trusted advisors, CPAs, and financial professionals whose clients are looking for smarter risk management strategies. Madison’s Private Insurance Structure provides customized coverage for low-probability but potentially catastrophic business risks—while also creating capital-efficient, tax-advantaged opportunities for business owners.“This is real insurance with real protections,” said Mark Sims , President of Madison Insurance Group. “But when claims don’t occur—which is common with low-probability risks—clients keep underwriting profits and investment gains from their own good risks and premiums. Our structure aligns the insured with the insurer, creating a smarter financial strategy.”Sims added, “We’ve seen a significant increase in demand from advisors and financial professionals across the western United States seeking in-person engagement. Hosting the Mid-Year Summit in Scottsdale is a direct response to that interest, offering a more accessible location for those who may find travel to our annual Puerto Rico conference less feasible."The structure uses pretax business profits to fund coverage, generates low-tax investment growth through Madison-owned carriers in Puerto Rico, and ends with a capital-efficient exit—usually through an option contract triggered at a strategic moment like a business sale.Keynote speaker Garrett D. Gregory, Sr., JD, LL.M, a former IRS Senior Attorney and co-founder of Gregory Law Group, will lead a session on the final Micro-Captive Regulations and economic substance, and how Madison’s program is fully compliant under current tax law.Summit Agenda Highlights:• Detailed walkthrough of the Madison structure• Legal and regulatory briefings• Sessions on underwriting, claims, and capital flows• One-on-one breakout meetings• Networking receptions and optional golfAll registered attendees will be entered into a drawing for an all-expenses-paid trip to Madison’s Annual Puerto Rico Conference this November.Register and book your stay:🔗 MIG 2025 May Summit https://mig23.regfox.com/mig-2025-may-summit 🔗 Madison Insurance Group Corporate Retreat - https://book.passkey.com/gt/220588999?gtid=a68c87d886e1c57c89157f4e4c111a20 For more information on Madison Insurance Group and its risk management strategies, visit www.madisoninsurancegroup.org ###About Madison Insurance GroupMadison Insurance Group is a leader in enterprise risk management and alternative insurance solutions, specializing in insuring business revenue and mitigating financial disruptions. With a focus on protecting against catastrophic risks and optimizing financial strategies, Madison Insurance Group helps business owners safeguard their future while maximizing financial efficiency. For more information, visit online at: www.madisoninsurancegroup.org

