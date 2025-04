Audit Advisory for Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Belmont Flushing Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Village of Holloway

1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit FFR

Butler Monroe Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Champaign Champaign Residential Services, Inc. dba CRSI-South High Street Home

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Clark Southeastern Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Clermont Union Township

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Compliance Examination Cuyahoga Cuyahoga County Community Based Correctional Facility

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

West Cleveland Drop Back In DBA Frederick Douglass High School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Old Brook High School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Regent High School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Fayette Village of Octa

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Franklin State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio

GASB 68 Pension Schedules and GASB 75 OPEB Schedules

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Retirement System Schedules School Employees Retirement System of Ohio

GASB 68 Pension Schedules and GASB 75 OPEB Schedules

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Retirement System Schedules Westerville School District Library

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 OPERS Examination Gallia Gallipolis Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Geauga Burton Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Hamilton LabOne of Ohio, Inc. dba Quest Diagnostics

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Compliance Examination MED

Oak Hills Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Hancock Hasson Joint Cemetery

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Harrison Puskarich Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Jackson Madison Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Oak Hill Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Lawrence Fairland Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Appalachian Family and Children First Council

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Licking Granville Township

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 OP&F Examination Johnstown-Monroe Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning Mill Creek Metropolitan Park District

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 OPERS Examination Medina Lafayette Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Miami Village of Bradford

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Monroe Monroe County District Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Montgomery City of Vandalia

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 OPERS Examination Noble Noble County

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 OPERS Examination Jackson Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Pickaway Pickaway County Public Employees Benefits Program

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Putnam Jackson Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Richland Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc.

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Sandusky City of Clyde

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 OP&F Examination Shelby Sidney City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Hardin-Houston Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit City of Sidney

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 OP&F Examination Stark Stark County Family Council

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Summit Edge Learning, Inc.

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Towpath Trail High School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Summit County Community Based Correctional Facility

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Trumbull Warren Trumbull County Public Library

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 OPERS Examination City of Hubbard

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 SERS Examination Tuscarawas Clay Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Tuscarawas County Regional Planning Commission

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Vinton Vinton County District Board of Health

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Warren Village of Pleasant Plain

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit City of Lebanon

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 OP&F Examination Village of Corwin

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit FFR

Little Miami Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Washington Quality of Life Home Care, Ltd.

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022 Compliance Examination MED

Williams Brady Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Wood Perrysburg Township

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 OP&F Examination

