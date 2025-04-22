Findings for Recovery, Partially Repaid Under Audit, Issued Against Village of Octa Officials and Employees

COLUMBUS — Findings for recovery totaling $4,333.43 were issued Tuesday against Village of Octa employees and officials over late fees and improper compensation.

A total of $1,535 was repaid under audit, leaving an outstanding balance of $2,798.43 identified as part of an audit of the Fayette County village’s finances from Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2023.

The full report is available online at ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

The largest of the findings was against former Fiscal Officer Penny Johnson for $2,798.43 for fees, penalties and interest for late remittances of federal and state taxes and pension system withholdings.

Auditors noted, “The late fees, penalties and interest paid by the village that were incurred as a result of gross negligence serve no proper public purpose and could have been avoided had the withholdings been paid in a timely manner.”

Johnson and her bonding company are jointly and severally liable for the total.

Other findings, which were repaid, included a total of $1,400 against seven Village Council members for overpayments for meeting attendance and $135 against an employee for erroneous overtime payments.

###

The Auditor of State’s Office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov