Former Byesville Utility Clerk Sentenced to Six Months in Guernsey County Jail, Ordered to Pay Restitution Following Theft Conviction

COLUMBUS – A former utility clerk for the Village of Byesville was sentenced to six months in the Guernsey County Jail Wednesday after pleading guilty in the theft of more than $43,000.

Julie M. Neff also was ordered to pay restitution of $43,713.42 to the village and $84,058.20 to the Auditor of State’s Office and complete five years of community control as part of the sentence handed down in Guernsey County Common Pleas Court.

In March, Neff admitted to felony counts of theft in office and tampering with records. A bill of information outlining the charges was filed in January 2025 by Guernsey County Prosecutor Lindsey K. Donehue-Angler.

The Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) opened a preliminary audit and investigation after the village’s fiscal officer voiced concern about Neff’s handling of utility payments. SIU ultimately identified $43,259.16 in stolen funds and $454.26 in fees owed as a result of late payments on Neff’s personal utility account.

Neff could face nine to 36 months in prison on each of the two felony counts if she fails to meet the court-ordered community-control sanctions, which include 200 hours of community service. She also is barred from serving in public sector employment.

