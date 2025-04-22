Improper Purchases, Timesheet Issues, Late Fees Lead to Findings for Recovery in the Village of Holloway in Belmont County

COLUMBUS — Findings for recovery totaling $3,634 were issued Tuesday after auditors identified improper purchases, late fees, and timesheet issues at the Village of Holloway in Belmont County.

The findings were among a number of issues included in an audit of the village’s finance from Jan. 1, 2019, through Dec. 31, 2021.

The full report is available online at ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

Tuesday’s findings for recovery included:

$2,058 against James Klages, who used a village credit card to purchase tools and other home improvement items for his personal use or on purchases without supporting documentation. Four separate fiscal officers and their bonding companies are jointly and severally liable for portions of the total.

$1,254 against Klages for overpayments and other issues identified through his timesheets. Three separate fiscal officers and their bonding companies are jointly and severally liable for portions of the total.

]$322 in findings for recovery against four separate fiscal officers for late fees, overlimit penalties and interest paid on village credit cards. The fiscal officers’ bonding companies are jointly and severally liable.

Village officials did not offer a response to the findings.

###

The Auditor of State’s Office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov