Pre-orders for the 1/4 Scale 'TV animation My Dress-Up Darling Marin Kitagawa' Statue Began May 2, 2025

Premium Masterline My Dress-Up Darling Marin Kitagawa Front view A Front view B Size Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio has announced the “TV animation My Dress-Up Darling Marin Kitagawa” statue. Pre-orders began May 2, 2025 (JST); release set for April 2026.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From TV animation My Dress-Up Darling, Marin Kitagawa joined Prime 1 Studio’s Premium Masterline series as a 1/4 scale statue.This statue captures Marin's graceful figure. Her charm is conveyed through her gentle expression and natural body posture.Sculpted and painted based on her appearance in the story, the statue features finely detailed textures in her hair, skin, and facial expression. Accessories such as her choker, bracelet, and polished nails are delicately reproduced. The custom base incorporates faux fur and lace elements, complementing the overall design and fabric textures.The blouse, necktie, and skirt of her school uniform are made of real fabric, carefully selected for texture and sizing to reflect her relaxed and stylish look. Beneath the uniform, a fashionable lingerie set is also sculpted with attention to color coordination and her healthy, well-proportioned silhouette.The Bonus Version includes an additional left arm part, allowing you to display Marin in an alternate pose, clasping both hands together as she gazes forward with a different expression.Product Name:Premium Masterline TV animation My Dress-Up Darling Marin Kitagawa Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $599Arrival Date: April 2026Scale: 1/4H: 47cm W: 20cm D: 25cmWeight: 1.9 KgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items・My Dress-Up Darling Themed Base・One (1) Swappable Left Arm (Peace Sign)・One (1) Swappable Left Arm (Closed Hand) [BONUS PART]Sculptor: CKBSculpting Cooperation: Prime 1 StudioCopyright: (C) Shinichi Fukuda/SQUARE ENIX,Kisekoi CommitteeFor more details, visit our online store

Video title: Marin Kitagawa 360° VIEW

