MPD Investigating Congress Heights Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in Southeast.

On Friday, April 18, 2025, at approximately 12:24 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 1300 block of Savannah Place, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim unconscious and not breathing in the rear of the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after all lifesaving measures failed, the victim was pronounced dead. Additionally, an adult male victim and a juvenile male victim both self-transported to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 18-year-old Christopher Daniels of Southeast, DC.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25056255

