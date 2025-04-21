Donuts in Paradise: Underground Donut Tour Expands to Key West

From Glazed to Key Lime: Underground Donut Tour is now in Key West

KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Underground Donut Tour, known as the World’s Best Donut Tour, has officially launched its newest U.S. tour in Key West, Florida—home to sunshine, key limes, and sweet times. Since its inception in 2015, the Underground Donut Tour has expanded across the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, and Canada, with stops in cities such as Chicago, Boston, Portland, Seattle, New York City, Washington DC, Detroit, San Diego , New Orleans, London , Dublin, Toronto, and Vancouver. Key West now proudly joins that delicious roster.What Can Customers ExpectParticipants of the Key West tour will stroll between four of the city’s most delightful donut, pastry, and sweet shops, while enjoying insights into the history and culture of Key West itself. The route weaves through iconic areas throughout Old Town, highlighting local donut and sweet shops, bars, restaurants and famous local landmarks. The tour experience is personalized to reflect the interests of each group, offering a unique and engaging outing for both visitors and locals.“We think this tour really reflects the great sweets, sights, and history of Key West. We really wanted to make this a family friendly experience anyone can enjoy,” said Tim Brady, Tour Manager for the Underground Donut Tour Key West.“Key West has been on our radar for a really long time. We absolutely fell in love with the donuts, sweets, and lifestyle of Key West after our first visit. We can’t wait for others to experience it,” added Jeff Woelker, owner and founder of the Underground Donut Tour.When Do Tours RunTours begin Monday, April 21st and will run year-round, operating daily with multiple time slots available. For the most up-to-date schedule and ticket availability, guests are encouraged to visit the official website. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis.How Can Customers Book TicketsTickets are $65 for Adults and $55 for Children 10 and under. Tickets can be booked at https://www.undergrounddonuttour.com/ today.For more information, please contact:Jeff Woelkerinfo@undergrounddonuttour.com844-366–8848For more information on the tour:Visit: https://www.undergrounddonuttour.com/

