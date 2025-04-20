Submit Release
Derby Barracks / Suspicious Incident

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A5002047

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup                       

STATION: Derby Barracks             

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 4/20/25, approximately 1240 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: School Street, Orleans

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks is investigating a report that a 10-year-old boy was grabbed by the arm by an adult man in the area of the playground on School Street in the Village of Orleans.  The subject was described to troopers as a white man of unknown age wearing a dark blue long sleeve T-shirt, approximately 5’6” – 5’9” tall, and thin in build.

 

Responding troopers canvassed the area, interviewed bystanders, and were unable to locate a subject.  This report is under investigation and members of the public having information that may assist the investigation, particularly those who may have seen a person matching this description around the above time, are asked to contact the State Police Derby Barracks as (802) 334-8881, by leaving an anonymous tip at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit, or by texting the keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).

 

No further information is available at this time.  This release will be updated as the investigation proceeds.

