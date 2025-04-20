Hugo Calderano and Sun Yingsha crowned champions of ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup Macao 2025 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group

MACAU, April 20 - The finals of the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup Macao 2025 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, sanctioned by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), organized by the Sports Bureau, Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) and World Table Tennis Management Group Limited (WTMG), and co-organized by the Macau Table Tennis General Association, were held today (20 April) at the Galaxy Arena. Hugo Calderano clinched the Men’s World Cup title and the Evan’s Cup, while Sun Yingsha defended her Women’s World Cup title and took home the Hammarlund Cup.

In the Women's World Cup final, world No.1 Sun Yingsha faced off against rising star Kuai Man. At the beginning of the match, both sides evenly matched. However, as the competition progressed, Sun's steady performance prevailed as she clinched victory in four consecutive games 11-9, 11-6, 11-9, and 11-6, successfully defending her title as the Women's World Cup champion.

In the Men’s World Cup final, Lin Shidong took an early lead against Brazil’s Hugo Calderano, claiming the first game 11-6. But Calderano responded with a spirited comeback, shifting into high gear to dominate the remainder of the match. Calderano won four consecutive games 11-7, 11-9, 11-4, and 11-5 to seal a 4-1 victory over Lin. With this landmark victory, Calderano becomes the first player from outside Asia or Europe to win the Men’s World Cup title.

Following the conclusion of the finals, an award ceremony for the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup Macao 2025 took place. A flag handover ceremony was held before the award ceremony where Chief Executive of the Macao SAR, Mr. Sam Hou Fai, handed the ITTF World Cup flag to ITTF President and Member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Ms. Petra Sörling. Ms. Sörling then passed the flag to Ms. Pan Hong, Representative from the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup Chengdu 2025 Organizing Committee.

Distinguished guests attending the ceremony included: Mr. Sam Hou Fai, Chief Executive of the Macao SAR; Ms. Petra Sörling, ITTF President, IOC Member; Mr. Liu Guoliang, ITTF Deputy President, Chinese Table Tennis Association President; Mr. Wan Sucheng, Director of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR; Ms. O Lam, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government; Mr. Khalil Al-Mohannadi, ITTF Senior Executive Vice President; Mr. Steve Dainton, ITTF Group CEO; Mr. Raul Calin, ITTF Secretary General; Mr. Morinari Watanabe, IOC Member, President of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG); Mr. Bart Vermoesen, ITTF Events Director; Mr. Francis Lui, Chairman of Galaxy Entertainment Group; Mr. Buddy Lam, Director of Corporate Affairs of Galaxy Entertainment Group.

For more information, please visit the ITTF official website at www.ittf.com, the Sports Bureau website at www.sport.gov.mo, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat official account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.