Debry Barracks/ Unlawful Trespass (F) & Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A5002009

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Anthony Rice

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 04/18/2025 @ 2106 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lake Rd, Craftsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass (F) & Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Jacob Emerick

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Craftsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 04/18/2025 at approximately 2106 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified about a person unlawfully trespassing at a residence located on Lake Rd in the Town of Craftsbury, VT. Upon arrival State Police identified the subject as, Jacob Emerick, 26 of Craftsbury, VT. Further investigation determined Emerick had forcefully entered the residence without permission after previously being served an eviction notice. Emerick was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Derby Barracks for further processing. Emerick was later transported to Northern State Correctional Facility and lodged for the above charges.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/21/2025 @ 1230 hrs

COURT: Orleans Superior Court - Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

BAIL: $500.00