Debry Barracks/ Unlawful Trespass (F) & Unlawful Mischief
CASE#: 25A5002009
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Anthony Rice
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 04/18/2025 @ 2106 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lake Rd, Craftsbury, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass (F) & Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Jacob Emerick
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Craftsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 04/18/2025 at approximately 2106 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified about a person unlawfully trespassing at a residence located on Lake Rd in the Town of Craftsbury, VT. Upon arrival State Police identified the subject as, Jacob Emerick, 26 of Craftsbury, VT. Further investigation determined Emerick had forcefully entered the residence without permission after previously being served an eviction notice. Emerick was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Derby Barracks for further processing. Emerick was later transported to Northern State Correctional Facility and lodged for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/21/2025 @ 1230 hrs
COURT: Orleans Superior Court - Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
BAIL: $500.00
