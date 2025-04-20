AlBaraka Symposium concludes its scientific sessions in its 45th edition in Madinah

MADINA, SAUDI ARABIA, April 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The sessions of the 45th edition of AlBaraka Islamic Economics Symposium concluded on April 18, at University of Prince Mugrin in Madinah, under the theme: "Islamic Banking in Fifty Years: Past Achievements and Future Aspirations."The symposium featured a distinguished group of experts and specialists in economics, finance, and investment, alongside several international experts.The fourth session addressed the topic “Islamic Banks: Engines of Socio-economic Development,” and was moderated by the former Egyptian Minister of Finance and Professor of Economics at the Faculty of Commerce at Al-Azhar University, Dr. Fayad Abdel Moneim Hassanain.Panelists included Dr. Mohamed Azmi Omar, President and CEO of the International Centre for Education in Islamic Finance (INCEIF) in Malaysia; Hammam Hashem, CEO and board member of the Kafalah Program for SME Financing; Dr. Ahmed Belouafi, Professor of Economics and Islamic Finance at the Islamic Economics Institute at King Abdulaziz University.The session commentary was provided by Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Atram, Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Jurisprudence at the College of Sharia at Imam Muhammad ibn Saud Islamic University, and a member of the Sharia Board of AAOIFI.Abdulmohsen Al-Fares, chairman of the board of Alinma Tokio Marine, moderated the fifth session, titled "The Future of Islamic Banking: Between Challenges and Promising Opportunities. "Speakers included Dr. Usman Chaudry, Head of Risk Management and Board Member at Gatehouse Bank; Dr. Wael Eid, Chief Risk & Governance Officer and Member of the Investment Committee at QInvest, Qatar; and Dr. Bello Lawal Danbatta, former Secretary-General of the Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB).Commentary was provided by Tan Sri Abdul Wahid bin Omar, Chairman of Bursa Malaysia, and Dr. Monzer Kahf, Professor of Economics and Islamic Finance at the Faculty of Economics and Administrative Sciences at Istanbul Sabahattin Zaim University.The symposium concluded with a sixth session titled "Islamic Banking Groups and Their Role in Pioneering the Islamic Banking Sector and Promoting Islamic Economic Concepts," moderated by Dr. Hamid Mira, CEO of the Saudi Center for Commercial Arbitration.The session featured Dr. Adnan Chilwan, CEO of Dubai Islamic Bank, and Mohamed Abdelbary, CEO of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Group.In a related context, His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah bin Suleiman Sheikh Abdullah bin Suleiman Al-Manea, Advisor to the Royal Saudi Court, member of the Council of Senior Scholars, delivered a lecture titled "Cherished Memories in Islamic Banking History and Present," moderated by Dr. Beshr Mowafaq, Professor at the College of Sharia and Islamic Studies at Qatar University.Sheikh Al-Manea recounted the early days of Islamic banking, affirming its foundation on factual integrity and contractual rights, and noted that applying these principles globally could contribute to resolving many economic issues driven by illusion and chaos.At the end of the 45th AlBaraka Symposium, Youssef Hassan Khalawi, Secretary-General of the AlBaraka Forum for Islamic Economy, announced that the 46th AlBaraka Symposium would be held under the title: " “Benevolence (‘Ihsan) and Altruism (Berr) Sectors in Islamic Economics: Charting a New Future”." He invited scholars and experts to submit proposals to enrich the discussion of the upcoming symposium. He praised the honoring of pioneers in Islamic banking, extending special thanks to the award's scientific committee.

