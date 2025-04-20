Global Immigration Partners Unveils 2025 EB-5 Green Card Requirements Amid U.S. Immigration Policy Shifts

EB5 Green Card, EB5 Regional Center EB5 Green Card, EB5 Regional Center Gold Card Global Immigration Partners

Changes to EB5 in 2025 come at a pivotal time, as the U.S. government considers significant alterations to its investment-based immigration pathways.​

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Immigration Partners, a leading international immigration law firm, announces the latest updates to the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program for 2025. These changes come at a pivotal time, as the U.S. government considers significant alterations to its investment-based immigration pathways.​

Key EB-5 Program Requirements for 2025:

https://globalimmigration.com/services/eb5visa/

Minimum Investment Thresholds:

$1,050,000 for standard investments.

$800,000 for investments in Targeted Employment Areas (TEAs), including rural regions, high-unemployment zones, or government infrastructure projects.​

Job Creation Mandate:

Investments must lead to the creation or preservation of at least 10 full-time jobs for qualified U.S. workers.​

Eligible Investment Vehicles:

Funds must be directed into a new commercial enterprise established after November 29, 1990, or into a restructured or expanded existing business meeting specific criteria.​

Application Process:

Submission of Form I-526 or I-526E to initiate the petition.

Upon approval, applicants can proceed with Form I-485 for adjustment of status if residing in the U.S., or DS-260 for consular processing abroad.​



Emerging 'Gold Card' Proposal:

http://globalimmigration.com/goldcard/

In a recent development, President Donald Trump introduced the "Gold Card" initiative—a proposed alternative to the EB-5 program. This plan suggests offering U.S. residency and a pathway to citizenship for a $5 million investment, eliminating the traditional job creation requirement. While the proposal aims to attract high-net-worth individuals, it has sparked debates regarding its implications and legality .​



Expert Guidance from Global Immigration Partners:

With offices in Washington, D.C., London, and Rome, Global Immigration Partners is well-positioned to assist clients navigating these evolving immigration landscapes. Our team of seasoned attorneys provides comprehensive services for EB-5 applicants, including:​

Detailed eligibility assessments.

Strategic investment planning in compliance with USCIS regulations.

Assistance with application preparation and submission.

Ongoing support throughout the adjudication process.​



Legal Disclaimer:

