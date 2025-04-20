OKKAMI Recognized as One of the 10 Best Companies to Watch in 2025 by The CEO Vision

Antony Goddard - COO, OKKAMI

Innovative PropTech Leader Expands Beyond Hospitality to Revolutionize Guest and Resident Experience Across Real Estate

We’re at a convergence point where hospitality, real estate, and technology are overlapping in meaningful ways - OKKAMI is uniquely positioned to deliver that through one seamless platform.” — Antony Goddard

SINGAPORE CITY, SINGAPORE, April 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The CEO Vision, a global publication known for spotlighting forward-thinking enterprises and game-changing leaders, has named OKKAMI among its prestigious list of the 10 Best Companies to Watch in 2025. This recognition marks a major milestone for OKKAMI as it continues to redefine digital experiences across both the hospitality and broader PropTech sectors.At the heart of this transformation is Antony Goddard , Chief Operating Officer at OKKAMI, whose strategic leadership has helped the company evolve from a hospitality-first solution into a powerful, scalable property technology platform. Today, OKKAMI is trusted by luxury hotels, resorts, residences, and serviced apartments worldwide to streamline operations, enhance resident and guest experiences, and maximize operational efficiency through advanced digital tools.Bridging Hospitality and PropTech Founded in 2016, OKKAMI was built to solve a fundamental industry challenge: fragmented systems that prevented operators from offering consistent, personalized experiences. What started as a mission to integrate guest services for high-end hotels has matured into a full-stack platform enabling connected living environments—not just for travelers, but for residents and tenants too.Whether applied in hotels, serviced residences, mixed-use properties, or branded residences, OKKAMI’s technology enables smart control over lighting, temperature, entertainment, and more, while also integrating with building management systems, concierge services, and digital communication tools. It’s a true PropTech solution, designed to meet the growing expectations of modern consumers in both short-term and long-term stay environments.“We’re at a convergence point where hospitality, real estate, and technology are overlapping in meaningful ways,” says Antony Goddard. “Residents now expect the same level of personalization and convenience as hotel guests—and OKKAMI is uniquely positioned to deliver that through one seamless platform.”Transforming the Experience Across Every TouchpointFrom IoT-enabled smart room and home controls to AI-powered multilingual concierge services, OKKAMI’s platform empowers operators to personalize every aspect of the guest or resident journey. Whether it’s through mobile key access, contactless check-in, digital dining and room service, or real-time chat with staff via preferred social platforms, OKKAMI brings convenience and control directly to users’ smartphones.Behind the scenes, property operators benefit from an all-in-one platform that consolidates CRM, request management, inventory, pricing, and guest/resident behavior analytics. This deep data intelligence helps improve engagement, reduce operational costs, and increase retention across both hospitality and residential environments.In addition to its cloud-based platform, OKKAMI boasts over 75 integrations with leading hospitality and PropTech vendors, making it a flexible choice for diverse properties looking to future-proof their technology stack.A Landmark Partnership with Dusit International In October 2024, OKKAMI achieved a significant milestone through its partnership with Dusit International, launching the Dusit Hotels & Resorts mobile app. This app introduced guests to a new standard of service—complete with contactless experiences, live multilingual support, mobile dining orders, and more—across Dusit’s international properties.The project stands as a benchmark not only in hospitality innovation but also in how mobile-first experiences can be scaled to fit the evolving expectations of tech-savvy users in urban living spaces. It’s a perfect case study in PropTech crossover: showing how solutions originally designed for luxury hotels can be adapted to residential communities, co-living spaces, and lifestyle apartments.Future-Ready: AI, Blockchain, and Secure PersonalizationLooking forward, OKKAMI is investing in the next wave of digital innovation. The company is actively developing solutions powered by artificial intelligence, machine learning, and blockchain, aiming to unlock deeper personalization while enhancing data privacy and security.With growing awareness around personal data use, OKKAMI is also leading the way in GDPR-compliant practices, implementing enterprise-grade encryption and robust privacy frameworks to protect both guest and resident information across its platform.“Our vision goes beyond hospitality—we’re building digital infrastructure for modern living,” adds Goddard. “Whether someone is staying a night or living for years, the expectations are the same: ease, personalization, and control. That’s what OKKAMI delivers.”PropTech: The Road AheadOKKAMI’s evolution from a hospitality-centric brand to a cross-sector PropTech enabler positions it strongly in a market expected to exceed $100 billion globally by the end of the decade. As real estate developers, asset managers, and hotel operators look for ways to digitally transform properties, OKKAMI offers a plug-and-play solution that enhances both operational performance and end-user satisfaction.The company is currently expanding its reach into mixed-use developments, branded residences, and smart community projects throughout Asia, Europe, and North America. Its modular approach and proven success in high-touch hospitality environments make it an attractive technology partner for real estate groups seeking to differentiate their offerings in a competitive market.Recognition and Impact“Being named one of the 10 Best Companies to Watch in 2025 is a tremendous honor and a reflection of our team’s dedication to innovation and customer success,” said Goddard. “It’s also a signal that the market is recognizing the value of cross-industry platforms that can adapt to multiple verticals—not just hotels, but living spaces, workspaces, and beyond.”With strong momentum, strategic partnerships, and a forward-thinking roadmap, OKKAMI is well-positioned to shape the next generation of connected living experiences—merging PropTech innovation with guest-centric design to redefine how people live, stay, and interact with the spaces around them.About OKKAMIFounded in 2016, OKKAMI is a global PropTech company delivering integrated guest and resident engagement platforms for hotels, resorts, serviced residences, and smart living communities. With solutions spanning IoT, CRM, AI, and digital communications, OKKAMI enables properties to streamline operations, personalize experiences, and enhance revenue. Learn more at www.okkami.com About The CEO VisionThe CEO Vision is a premier business publication dedicated to highlighting the most innovative companies and leaders worldwide. Through in-depth features, expert insights, and curated rankings, the magazine informs and inspires global executives and entrepreneurs. Visit www.theceovision.com

