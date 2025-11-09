Antony Goddard of OKKAMI Featured on Forbes: “Beyond The Chatbot – Using AI and Data to Redefine Hospitality”

Antony Goddard - COO, OKKAMI

Antony Goddard of OKKAMI featured on Forbes, exploring how AI and data are redefining hospitality through predictive intelligence and personalization.

The real opportunity for hospitality isn’t just at the guest interface, it’s in the invisible layers of property data that can anticipate guest intent before they ever ask for anything, Goddard writes” — Antony Goddard

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Antony Goddard , Chief Operating Officer of OKKAMI, has been featured on Forbes with his latest thought leadership article titled “ Beyond The Chatbot: Using AI And Data To Redefine Hospitality .” The piece explores how artificial intelligence and data orchestration are revolutionizing the hospitality sector, shifting from basic automation to fully predictive, behavior-driven experiences.In the article, Goddard discusses how AI is poised to elevate hospitality beyond reactive guest service models. While the first wave of AI brought chatbots, voice assistants, and digital concierges, he argues that the next evolution will focus on data meaning rather than just data management. By connecting property-level systems and applying machine learning models, hotels can begin predicting guest preferences, anticipating maintenance needs, and delivering hyper-personalized experiences before a request is ever made.“The real opportunity for hospitality isn’t just at the guest interface — it’s in the invisible layers of property data that can anticipate guest intent before they ever ask for anything,” Goddard writes.He describes a vision where hotels can use self-training AI ecosystems to continuously refine personalization based on behavior patterns rather than static demographics. These systems can, for example, recognize when a frequent spa guest is likely to book an appointment and proactively deliver an offer, or identify energy-saving opportunities by interpreting occupancy data across multiple systems in real time.The article also highlights a key mindset shift for the industry, one that moves from isolated data silos to a unified, cross-departmental flow of intelligence. Goddard points out that by letting data flow horizontally between front office, housekeeping, engineering, and F&B departments, hotels can unlock new efficiencies and elevate service quality simultaneously.As COO of OKKAMI, a global leader in digital guest engagement and operations management, Goddard brings firsthand experience to this vision. Since 2016, OKKAMI has partnered with major hospitality brands to unify guest communications, automate service requests, and enable frictionless in-stay experiences through one platform. With operations spanning Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, OKKAMI is recognized for its adaptability and deep integrations with leading PMS, POS, and CRM systems.Building on this foundation, OKKAMI is now preparing to introduce next-generation AI capabilities that align directly with the predictive and behavior-based models discussed in Goddard’s Forbes article. These new solutions aim to redefine how hotels leverage data to anticipate guest intent, enhance operational coordination, and deliver measurable performance improvements across every department.“Artificial intelligence represents the next great leap in hospitality,” said Goddard. “The future lies in transforming the data hotels already have into meaningful, actionable insights that serve guests before they even realize what they need. At OKKAMI, we’re excited to be at the forefront of making that future a reality.”This recognition on Forbes marks another milestone in Goddard’s growing profile as a thought leader in hospitality technology. His insights not only underline the innovative direction OKKAMI is taking but also reflect a broader movement toward intelligent, connected hospitality ecosystems.About OKKAMIFounded in 2016, OKKAMI is a global leader in guest engagement and operations management solutions for the hospitality industry. The platform connects hundreds of digital systems into one unified interface, empowering hotels and resorts to streamline communication, automate service requests, enhance personalization, and drive operational efficiency. Trusted by international hotel groups and independent properties alike, OKKAMI continues to lead the evolution of smart, data-driven hospitality experiences.Read the full Forbes article: Beyond The Chatbot: Using AI And Data To Redefine Hospitality

