OKKAMI Partners with Bito.ai to Accelerate Internal Development and Innovation

BANGKOK, THAILAND, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OKKAMI , the leading guest engagement platform for the global hospitality industry, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Bito.ai, an AI-powered code review and development productivity platform. This collaboration represents a significant step in OKKAMI’s mission to continuously innovate and deliver high-quality, scalable solutions to its partners worldwide.Driving Smarter Development with AIBy integrating Bito.ai’s context-aware AI code review tools into its internal development workflows, OKKAMI is streamlining code reviews, reducing bugs, and accelerating release cycles. Bito’s platform functions like a virtual senior engineer, offering intelligent insights that help developers identify potential issues earlier in the development process, freeing up time to focus on building new features and enhancing customer experiences.“At OKKAMI, we are committed to leveraging the most advanced tools to ensure our technology remains at the forefront of the hospitality industry,” said Antony Goddard, COO of OKKAMI. “Partnering with Bito.ai allows our engineering team to move faster while maintaining the highest level of quality and innovation.”Empowering Developers and Fostering InnovationThis partnership is also about investing in OKKAMI’s engineering team. By removing repetitive tasks and enabling faster iteration cycles, Bito.ai gives developers more time to focus on creativity, problem-solving, and building next-generation features that directly benefit clients. This collaboration aligns with OKKAMI’s culture of continuous improvement and its goal to remain an innovation leader in the PropTech and hospitality technology space.A Step Toward Continuous InnovationThis partnership reflects OKKAMI’s ongoing investment in tools and practices that strengthen its ability to serve clients in hospitality and beyond. By incorporating AI-driven development support, OKKAMI is reinforcing its position as a technology leader committed to innovation, reliability, and operational excellence.About OKKAMIFounded in 2016, OKKAMI is the world’s leading guest engagement platform, empowering hotels and resorts to streamline communication, automate service requests, enhance personalization, and increase revenue through one unified platform.About Bito.aiBito.ai provides AI-powered tools for developers, including intelligent code reviews and productivity enhancements that integrate seamlessly into popular IDEs and CI/CD pipelines. Trusted by teams worldwide, Bito.ai helps engineering organizations move faster, write better code, and maintain the highest standards of quality.

