OKKAMI Recognized as One of the Most Influential Companies to Watch in 2025

OKKAMI - Hospitality Technology Provider

OKKAMI named one of the Most Influential Companies to Watch in 2025, recognized for redefining digital guest engagement and hospitality technology.

It’s an incredible honor to be named among the most influential companies to watch in 2025” — Antony Goddard, COO of OKKAMI

BANGKOK, THAILAND, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OKKAMI , the leading guest engagement platform redefining hospitality technology , is proud to announce its recognition as one of the "Most Influential Companies to Watch in 2025". This prestigious acknowledgment celebrates OKKAMI’s commitment to transforming the guest journey through a unified digital ecosystem that connects travelers and hospitality providers like never before.“This recognition reflects the dedication of our global team, our commitment to innovation, and our mission to empower hotels and resorts with scalable technology that elevates every stage of the guest experience. We are proud to help properties modernize operations, drive revenue, and deliver truly personalized service worldwide,” said Antony Goddard , COO of OKKAMI.Since its founding in 2016, OKKAMI has evolved from a simple guest messaging solution into a comprehensive engagement platform. Today, it enables hotels to manage pre-arrival check-in, mobile dining orders, in-room IoT controls, loyalty programs, and more - all through a single branded interface. The platform’s adaptability and seamless integration with hundreds of hospitality systems (PMS, POS, CRM) have made it a natural fit for properties looking to digitize without disruption.This recognition highlights OKKAMI’s growing influence across Asia, the Middle East, and beyond, as well as its potential for significant expansion in North America and Europe. With post-pandemic travelers expecting seamless, contactless, and personalized engagement, OKKAMI is uniquely positioned to lead the next wave of digital transformation in hospitality.“Our goal is simple: to help hotels reduce operational complexity while delighting guests at every touchpoint,” Goddard added. “Being recognized as an influential company to watch motivates us to keep pushing the boundaries of what’s possible for guest engagement and to continue redefining the future of hospitality technology.”About OKKAMIFounded in 2016, OKKAMI is a leading guest engagement platform that unifies digital touchpoints for the travel and hospitality industry. With integrations across hundreds of systems, OKKAMI enables hotels to streamline communication, automate service requests, enhance personalization, and increase revenue, all while improving guest satisfaction and loyalty.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.