VA doctor receives Patriot Award

Dr. Christine Going, senior advisor for the Veterans Health Administration’s Food Security Office, received the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Patriot Award for her support of Jason M. Melton, executive officer for the VHA Food Security Office and senior master sergeant in the Air National Guard. Retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Larry Gillespie, District of Columbia chair representative for ESGR, presented the award March 12 at the VA Central Office in Washington, D.C.

“It’s a privilege to support Jason and the National Guard and Reserve members,” said Going. “Their sacrifices deserve our full backing.”

Nearly half U.S. military is Guard and Reserve

Melton is a member of the District of Columbia Air National Guard and a Veteran serving in VHA’s Food Security Office. Nearly half of the U.S. military is comprised of the Guard and Reserve. The Department of Defense shares these citizen-warriors with their civilian employers, many of whom provide significant support to their employees who serve in the Guard and Reserve.

The ESGR Patriot Award recognizes employers who provide flexible schedules, time off for deployment and family care for service members.

“Not once did she or the Food Security Office team push back on my requests for military leave,” Melton said. He thanked Going for her support, especially during his extended period of National Guard duty.

In another show of support for his service, Going and her husband, Ken, traveled from their home in Rhode Island to attend Melton’s military promotion to senior master sergeant, where they met his commanders and fellow Guardsmen. “I couldn’t ask for a supervisor who is more supportive of my military service” Melton said.

Praising commitment

Dr. Steven Lieberman, acting VA under secretary for health, attended the award ceremony and praised Going’s commitment and its impact on both service members and civilian leaders. “In honoring her, we recognize a collective effort to uphold the values of service and sacrifice,” he said.

In gratitude of Going’s exceptional support for Melton, the District of Columbia ESGR invited her and Ken to participate in the Employer’s Bosslift program Feb. 20, 2025. They flew aboard a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 459th Air Refueling Wing at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland and observed in-flight refueling operations, including the refueling of F-16 Fighting Falcons.

“Thanks to this program, I was provided the opportunity to see first-hand the critical operations our military undertakes,” Going said. “This experience has deepened my appreciation for the dedication and skill of our service members.”

Nominations for the 2025 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award have opened for service members looking to recognize supportive supervisors like Going, who exemplify dedication to those who serve.