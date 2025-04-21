TIDC and DTC Unite to Establish Thailand as a Premier Blockchain x AI Innovation Hub and Global Digital Leader

Strategic Partnership Accelerates Digital Transformation, Strengthens Ecosystem, and Drives User-Centric Innovation in Web3, Blockchain, and AI

BANGKOK, THAILAND, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Thailand International Digital Business &Finance Centre (TIDC), a central force driving Thailand's digital economy, and DTCCorporation Co., Ltd. (DTC Group), the leading Web3 growth partner turning visionsinto global realities, today announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) tocreate a powerful collaborative partnership. This alliance is set to accelerateThailand’s digital transformation, cultivate a thriving digital ecosystem, and firmlyestablish the nation as a global leader in Web3, blockchain, and AI innovation. TIDCand DTC Group will jointly empower bold ideas, providing the expertise andresources necessary to navigate the complexities of the Web3 landscape andachieve tangible success.Building a Blockchain x AI Innovation Platform and Ecosystem: A Hub for User-DrivenSolutionsThis MOU establishes a framework for joint initiatives focused on strengthening thedigital ecosystem and fostering user-driven solutions. A key element of thispartnership is the establishment of a cutting-edge Blockchain x AI InnovationPlatform within Thailand. This platform will serve as a collaborative hub for research,development, and deployment of innovative applications across various sectors,including finance, healthcare, education, and more. The platform will prioritize thedevelopment of solutions that are not only technologically advanced but alsodirectly address the needs and challenges of end-users, empowering individuals andbusinesses alike. Both parties will jointly work to bring their respective partners to formalliances and business connections, gathering all leading players to interact anddelegate the best efforts.The strategic alliance will focus on:Developing joint educational programs and workshops to enhance digital literacyand build a skilled workforce in Web3, blockchain, and AI.Attracting strategic partnerships and investment to support the growth of the digitalecosystem and the development of user-driven applications.Facilitating collaboration between government agencies, research institutions, andprivate sector companies to accelerate the adoption of Web3, blockchain, and AItechnologies.Enriching the partner ecosystem by onboarding key players and stakeholders,fostering a dynamic and interconnected community.Leadership Perspectives on Shared VisionMr. Raymond Chu, Executive Director of TIDC, emphasized: “This partnership is apivotal step towards realizing Thailand’s vision of becoming a leading digitalinnovation hub. By collaborating with DTC Group, we can create a vibrantecosystem that fosters innovation, attracts investment, and empowers individualsand businesses to thrive in the digital age. We are particularly excited about thepotential of the Blockchain x AI Innovation Platform to drive the development ofuser-centric solutions that address real-world challenges.”Mr. Barami Rai, Co-founder and CEO of DTC Group, commented: “DTC Group iscommitted to turning bold ideas into real-world success. Our partnership with TIDCwill enable us to leverage our expertise in Web3, blockchain, and AI to accelerateThailand’s digital transformation and create a more inclusive and equitable digitaleconomy. We believe that by focusing on user-driven solutions, we can unlock thefull potential of these technologies and create a positive impact on society.Together, we will build a platform that connects global leaders and fosterscollaboration to drive innovation and growth."About TIDCThe Thailand International Digital Business & Finance Centre (TIDC) is a strategicinitiative driving Thailand’s ambition to become a regional digital hub. Aligned withthe national agenda, TIDC accelerates the growth of the digital economy by fosteringcross-sector collaboration among government, private enterprises, academia, andglobal partners. TIDC focuses on piloting innovative digital businesses andtechnologies—including fintech, blockchain, AI, and digital finance—to enhanceThailand’s competitiveness and attract foreign investment. Through ecosystemdevelopment, regulatory support, and infrastructure advancement, TIDC empowersstartups, SMEs, and corporations to scale transformative solutions, positioning Thailandas a leading nexus for digital innovation and economic resilience in Southeast Asia.To learn more, visit: www.tidc.co.th For more information, please reach out to:TIDC Co., Ltdmedia@tidc.co.thAbout DTC GroupDTC Group is a global Web3 powerhouse and strategic growth partner, drivingblockchain and digital innovation across emerging markets. We specialize inincubation, acceleration, and go-to-market execution for Web3 startups, protocols,and ecosystems—delivering end-to-end support from ideation to launch and post-TGE growth.With a presence in over 30 countries, DTC Group enables seamless cross-borderaccess to capital, partners, and user communities. Backed by a proven track recordof empowering 300+ projects, we operate through specialized verticals in marketing,fundraising, advisory, events, and strategic partnerships.From vision to global scale, DTC Group transforms bold ideas into real-world success.To learn more, visit: www.dtcgroup.io

