TIDC and DTC Unite to Establish Thailand as a Premier Blockchain x AI Innovation Hub and Global Digital Leader
Strategic Partnership Accelerates Digital Transformation, Strengthens Ecosystem, and Drives User-Centric Innovation in Web3, Blockchain, and AIBANGKOK, THAILAND, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Thailand International Digital Business &
Finance Centre (TIDC), a central force driving Thailand's digital economy, and DTC
Corporation Co., Ltd. (DTC Group), the leading Web3 growth partner turning visions
into global realities, today announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to
create a powerful collaborative partnership. This alliance is set to accelerate
Thailand’s digital transformation, cultivate a thriving digital ecosystem, and firmly
establish the nation as a global leader in Web3, blockchain, and AI innovation. TIDC
and DTC Group will jointly empower bold ideas, providing the expertise and
resources necessary to navigate the complexities of the Web3 landscape and
achieve tangible success.
Building a Blockchain x AI Innovation Platform and Ecosystem: A Hub for User-Driven
Solutions
This MOU establishes a framework for joint initiatives focused on strengthening the
digital ecosystem and fostering user-driven solutions. A key element of this
partnership is the establishment of a cutting-edge Blockchain x AI Innovation
Platform within Thailand. This platform will serve as a collaborative hub for research,
development, and deployment of innovative applications across various sectors,
including finance, healthcare, education, and more. The platform will prioritize the
development of solutions that are not only technologically advanced but also
directly address the needs and challenges of end-users, empowering individuals and
businesses alike. Both parties will jointly work to bring their respective partners to form
alliances and business connections, gathering all leading players to interact and
delegate the best efforts.
The strategic alliance will focus on:
Developing joint educational programs and workshops to enhance digital literacy
and build a skilled workforce in Web3, blockchain, and AI.
Attracting strategic partnerships and investment to support the growth of the digital
ecosystem and the development of user-driven applications.
Facilitating collaboration between government agencies, research institutions, and
private sector companies to accelerate the adoption of Web3, blockchain, and AI
technologies.
Enriching the partner ecosystem by onboarding key players and stakeholders,
fostering a dynamic and interconnected community.
Leadership Perspectives on Shared Vision
Mr. Raymond Chu, Executive Director of TIDC, emphasized: “This partnership is a
pivotal step towards realizing Thailand’s vision of becoming a leading digital
innovation hub. By collaborating with DTC Group, we can create a vibrant
ecosystem that fosters innovation, attracts investment, and empowers individuals
and businesses to thrive in the digital age. We are particularly excited about the
potential of the Blockchain x AI Innovation Platform to drive the development of
user-centric solutions that address real-world challenges.”
Mr. Barami Rai, Co-founder and CEO of DTC Group, commented: “DTC Group is
committed to turning bold ideas into real-world success. Our partnership with TIDC
will enable us to leverage our expertise in Web3, blockchain, and AI to accelerate
Thailand’s digital transformation and create a more inclusive and equitable digital
economy. We believe that by focusing on user-driven solutions, we can unlock the
full potential of these technologies and create a positive impact on society.
Together, we will build a platform that connects global leaders and fosters
collaboration to drive innovation and growth."
About TIDC
The Thailand International Digital Business & Finance Centre (TIDC) is a strategic
initiative driving Thailand’s ambition to become a regional digital hub. Aligned with
the national agenda, TIDC accelerates the growth of the digital economy by fostering
cross-sector collaboration among government, private enterprises, academia, and
global partners. TIDC focuses on piloting innovative digital businesses and
technologies—including fintech, blockchain, AI, and digital finance—to enhance
Thailand’s competitiveness and attract foreign investment. Through ecosystem
development, regulatory support, and infrastructure advancement, TIDC empowers
startups, SMEs, and corporations to scale transformative solutions, positioning Thailand
as a leading nexus for digital innovation and economic resilience in Southeast Asia.
To learn more, visit: www.tidc.co.th.
About DTC Group
DTC Group is a global Web3 powerhouse and strategic growth partner, driving
blockchain and digital innovation across emerging markets. We specialize in
incubation, acceleration, and go-to-market execution for Web3 startups, protocols,
and ecosystems—delivering end-to-end support from ideation to launch and post-
TGE growth.
With a presence in over 30 countries, DTC Group enables seamless cross-border
access to capital, partners, and user communities. Backed by a proven track record
of empowering 300+ projects, we operate through specialized verticals in marketing,
fundraising, advisory, events, and strategic partnerships.
From vision to global scale, DTC Group transforms bold ideas into real-world success.
To learn more, visit: www.dtcgroup.io
