LIMIX & TIDC Unite to Combat Crypto Wallet Scams with AI

BANGKOK, BANGKOK, THAILAND, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bold move to safeguard Thailand’s digital economy, LIMIX IT Solutions (LIMIX) and the Thailand International Digital Business & Finance Centre (TIDC) have announced a strategic partnership to combat a growing threat in the blockchain and crypto space: wallet scams and digital identity fraud.This landmark collaboration will develop and deploy an advanced AI-powered fraud detection and digital identity verification system to mitigate risks in Thailand’s expanding crypto wallet ecosystem. The initiative also aligns with national ambitions to position the country as a regional leader in blockchain and digital finance.As Thailand accelerates its digital transformation, crypto wallets have become vital tools for consumers and businesses—enabling peer-to-peer transfers, decentralised finance (DeFi), and tokenized assets. Yet, this progress has also exposed users to increasingly sophisticated scams, phishing attacks, social engineering, and impersonation.Recognising this urgent challenge, LIMIX and TIDC are co-developing a robust framework that addresses both technological and systemic vulnerabilities. At the heart of the solution is a combination of LIMIX’s proprietary KYC Identity Engine and AI-driven, real-time fraud detection—providing a strong defence for users and providers of digital assets.The Role of LIMIX: Technology for TrustLIMIX, a fast-growing global tech company based in Bangkok, brings deep expertise in AI, blockchain, cybersecurity, and digital infrastructure development. Known for building intelligent systems that scale across public and private sectors, LIMIX is leading the technical architecture of this solution.Unlike traditional systems, LIMIX’s KYC solution integrates biometric recognition, liveness detection, behavioural analytics, and blockchain-anchored encryption to ensure secure, compliant onboarding for crypto users. Designed for scalability and aligned with local regulations like Thailand’s Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) and international standards such as FATF and AML, the solution is built for trust and interoperability. Complementing this is LIMIX’s AI fraud detection engine, which monitors transaction behaviour in real time, flags anomalies, and issues smart alerts to users and platforms. This dual-layer system offers end-to-end protection—before, during, and after each transaction—bridging the crucial gap between identity verification and transactional security.“In the current digital movement, cybersecurity has become a backbone of global progress. As Thailand’s rapid digitalization opens new doors, the risk is more and more complex —from AI-driven threats to quantum-era vulnerabilities. Addressing these challenges demands global collaboration, which is why LIMIX is proud to partner with TIDC. Together, through shared innovation and strategic dialogue, we foster innovation, spark dialogue, and create lasting solutions that protect people, businesses, and the future of digital finance” said Andre Barros, Project & Strategy Director at LIMIX.TIDC’s Vision: A Future-Proof Digital EconomyAs a key partner, TIDC plays a central role in fostering a secure and thriving digital ecosystem where emerging technologies—blockchain, AI, fintech, and digital ID—can flourish. Through pilot programmes, strategic partnerships, and infrastructure development, TIDC supports startups, SMEs, corporates, and investors in scaling future-ready solutions rooted in the Thai context.At the heart of TIDC's mission is a commitment to creating a secure foundation for innovation, as emphasized by Raymond Chu, Executive Director of TIDC. "As digital assets continue to grow rapidly in Thailand, it is essential that our infrastructure is resilient, intelligent, and built on a foundation of public trust. Our partnership with LIMIX exemplifies the exciting possibilities that emerge when innovation is paired with responsibility, and we look forward to driving progress in the digital economy together."Why This Matters for Thailand and National Digital InfrastructureThailand’s national roadmap, anchored in the Thailand 4.0 policy and Digital Economy Development Plan, prioritises AI, blockchain, and digital finance as key growth drivers. The country ranks among global leaders in crypto adoption and is exploring initiatives like central bank digital currency (CBDC) and tokenised government bonds.However, security remains a key barrier to full-scale adoption. From DeFi platforms and Web3 gaming to cross-border payments and tokenised commerce, robust identity assurance and fraud prevention are essential to scaling innovation responsibly.The LIMIX–TIDC partnership directly addresses these concerns and lays the groundwork for long-term resilience.A pilot of the solution will be launched in 2025 in collaboration with leading crypto and fintech platforms. A nationwide rollout is expected over the next five years. The technology is also being explored for future applications in e-Government, digital citizen services, cross-border identity, and smart city development—solidifying Thailand’s leadership in digital innovation across ASEAN.About TIDCThe Thailand International Digital Business & Finance Centre (TIDC) is a strategic initiative driving Thailand’s ambition to become a regional digital hub. Aligned with the national agenda, TIDC accelerates the growth of the digital economy by fostering cross-sector collaboration among government, private enterprises, academia, and global partners. TIDC focuses on piloting innovative digital businesses and technologies—including fintech, blockchain, AI, and digital finance—to enhance Thailand’s competitiveness and attract foreign investment. Through ecosystem development, regulatory support, and infrastructure advancement, TIDC empowers startups, SMEs, and corporations to scale transformative solutions, positioning Thailand as a leading nexus for digital innovation and economic resilience in Southeast Asia.To learn more, visit: www.tidc.co.th For more information, please reach out to:TIDC Co., Ltdmedia@tidc.co.thAbout LIMIXLimix IT Solutions (LIMIX) is a fast-growing IT outsourcing startup based in Thailand, specializing in delivering innovative software solutions across multiple industries, including finance, cryptocurrency & blockchain technology, AI and beyond. Backed by strong financial investment and a wide range of industry experts, we have quickly scaled our operations to meet the high standards required for upcoming international projects. Our expertise and professionalism enable us to remain at the forefront of the IT field, ensuring we can deliver impactful results for clients worldwide.For more information, please reach out to:Limix IT Solutionscontact@limix.com

