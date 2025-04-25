H2Ocean Showcases Healing Innovation at ASPO 2025, Empowering Cancer Survivors Through Science

Dr. Rajiv Saini (L), Chief Scientific Officer, H2Ocean; Dr. Anita Kinney (M), President, American Society of Preventive Oncology; Eddie Kolos (R), Founder and CEO, H2Ocean. H2Ocean Healing Rinse Sea Salt Mouthwash Left to Right: Dr. Rajiv Saini (L), Chief Scientific Officer, H2Ocean; Dr. Chiranjeev Dash, Associate Professor, Georgetown University; Dr. Danyel Smith, Postdoctoral Researcher, Georgetown University; Eddie Kolos (R), Founder and CEO, H2Ocean. Healing Power of H2Ocean: Red Sea Salt based Products made with 82+ Natural Elements H2Ocean Healing Rinse Mouthwash with Great Benefits

At the American Society of Preventive Oncology’s 49th Annual Meeting, H2Ocean’s Healing Rinse garners praise for tackling chemo mouth with sea salt science.

When patients can finally eat, speak, and smile again without pain, that’s when you know the product is doing more than healing; it’s restoring life. That’s the core of Healing Rinse Mouthwash.” — Eddie Kolos, Founder & CEO, H2Ocean

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- H2Ocean , the pioneer of sea salt based healthcare products, proudly exhibited at the 49th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Preventive Oncology (ASPO), held from April 6–8, 2025, at the Loews Philadelphia Hotel. The conference brought together leading cancer researchers, clinicians, and advocates to address cancer prevention, survivorship, and health disparities, aligning closely with H2Ocean’s mission of supporting cancer patients with safe, effective, and science backed health care products and solutions.At the heart of H2Ocean’s booth was the company’s flagship product, the Healing Rinse Mouthwash, which received enthusiastic praise from oncologists, nurses, researchers, and cancer support professionals. Known for its patented Red Sea Salt formula, the Healing Rinse is especially beneficial for patients suffering from chemo mouth , a condition marked by oral mucositis, painful sores, inflammation, and difficulty swallowing due to chemotherapy or radiation treatment.“Saltwater rinses have long been recommended to ease oral discomfort in cancer patients, but we took it a step further with our advanced sea salt formulation,” said Eddie Kolos, Founder and CEO of H2Ocean. "What we heard from ASPO attendees confirms what patients have been telling us for years, our Healing Rinse Mouthwash isn’t just a rinse; it’s relief".For over two decades, H2Ocean has been at the forefront of sea salt based healthcare innovation, leading the path with more than 32 product formulations and ongoing research and development. From wound sprays to nasal hydration, hair care, and oral care, H2Ocean has championed the clinical value of sea salts in healing, recovery, and immune support. The company’s pioneering approach has influenced how natural minerals are now recognized as integral to safer, effective patient care.A key topic of discussion during ASPO 2025 was improving quality of life in cancer survivorship, including sessions like “Cancer Survivorship For All: A Panel and Open Discussion” and “Best of ASPO Session 7, Lifestyle and Survivorship” which explored solutions to fatigue, oral complications, and sleep disturbances among survivors​. H2Ocean’s contribution to this dialogue was welcomed as an essential, patient-centered intervention that supports recovery and survivorship.“Science has shown that saltwater rinses are on par with traditional ‘magic mouthwash’ in terms of effectiveness, but without the harsh chemicals,” added Dr. Rajiv Saini, Chief Scientific Officer at H2Ocean. “Our Healing Rinse is natural, safe, and specifically designed to restore balance in the mouth when patients need it the most.”Attendees at ASPO’s poster sessions, scientific presenters engaged with H2Ocean’s team to learn more about the product’s clinical relevance and long-standing history of supporting cancer recovery. Many were particularly drawn to the Healing Rinse’s fluoride free, alcohol free, and dye free composition, all critical factors for immune compromised patients.“This was more than just a conference, it was a chance to align science with compassion,” said Eddie Kolos. “We’re proud that H2Ocean is not only supporting the oncology community but also helping patients reclaim their daily comfort and dignity.”Dr. Saini emphasized, “We are at the forefront of integrating natural remedies with evidence-based care. The concluding session at ASPO reaffirms that clinicians are actively looking for safer, gentler options, and we’re here to provide them.”As a committed exhibitor, H2Ocean extends its gratitude to the ASPO leadership and community for fostering an inclusive, innovative environment. The company looks forward to expanding its collaborations and educational outreach to further support cancer care professionals and survivors across the country. Founded in 2001, H2Ocean is a U.S. based health and wellness company specializing in sea salt based oral and skincare products. With over 32 innovative formulas and a legacy of product development, H2Ocean continues to lead the industry in natural healing solutions. The company’s products are trusted by healthcare professionals and patients for wound care, post-operative healing, and cancer-related oral complications.

