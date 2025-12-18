H2Ocean to Build World Class Manufacturing Facility Adjacent to Its Corporate Headquarters in Stuart, Florida

H2Ocean- First in First Aid H2Ocean Product Range: The World's Leading Name in Sea Salt based Natural Products. Eddie Kolos, CEO of H2Ocean, Oversees Development of the Company’s New Manufacturing Facility H2Ocean Corporate Office Building, Stuart, Florida

New GMP compliant facility strengthens H2Ocean's innovation, sustainability, and in-house manufacturing capabilities to next level.

By investing in a world-class manufacturing operation next to our corporate headquarters, we are strengthening our ability to scale responsibly, and maintain full control over product quality.” — Eddik Kolos, Inventor and CEO, H2Ocean

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- H2Ocean , a science driven healthcare and personal care company recognized for its sea salt based innovations, announced plans to build a new 18,000-square-foot, world class manufacturing facility next door to its corporate headquarters in Stuart, Florida. The expansion marks a significant milestone in the company’s long term growth strategy and reinforces its commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainable manufacturing. The new facility is being developed as a GMP compliant cosmetic manufacturing and filling operation, featuring modern machinery, advanced production systems, and tightly controlled manufacturing environments. Once operational, the facility will allow H2Ocean to expand its in house manufacturing capacity while maintaining the highest standards of product consistency, safety, and regulatory compliance across its expanding portfolio. “This facility represents a defining moment for H2Ocean. This expansion positions H2Ocean for long term growth while staying true to our scientific and sustainability driven foundation,” said Eddie Kolos, Inventor and CEO of H2Ocean.The facility will house a state-of-the-art water purification system, including USP grade and reverse osmosis (RO) processing, designed to meet the stringent purity requirements essential for healthcare and personal care formulations. Initial production capabilities will include aerosol and liquid filling lines, with future expansion planned for tube filling systems and specialized manufacturing of sea salt based products, including new product development. A closed, clean room manufacturing environment with advanced air quality control systems will support consistent production standards while meeting evolving GMP and cosmetic manufacturing expectations. “This investment gives us the operational infrastructure to support both current demand and future growth,” said Scott Stier, Executive Vice President of H2Ocean. “Having manufacturing, quality, and leadership teams operating side by side will significantly improve efficiency, speed to market, and supply chain resilience.” Sustainability has been integrated into the facility’s design from the ground up. The building will incorporate solar panel systems to reduce electricity usage, along with operational initiatives focused on recycling and reusing select bottles, packaging materials, and shipping boxes whenever feasible. “This new manufacturing facility allows us to translate science into scalable, high quality products without compromise,” said Dr. Rajiv Saini, Chief Scientific Officer at H2Ocean. “From USP grade water systems to clean room air quality controls, every element has been designed to support evidence based formulation, safety, and product integrity as we continue to advance sea salt based healthcare solutions.”Construction is currently underway, with the manufacturing facility expected to open in the second quarter of next year. In parallel, H2Ocean is planning a newly remodeled corporate office, further strengthening collaboration between research, operations, and leadership teams at the Stuart campus. With this expansion, H2Ocean continues to reinforce its position as a leader in science backed, sea salt based healthcare and personal care products while building a future ready manufacturing ecosystem rooted in quality, innovation, and environmental responsibility.H2Ocean is a science driven healthcare and personal care company specializing in sea salt based formulations designed to support healing, hygiene, and overall wellness. Built on clinical insight and evidence based research, H2Ocean product portfolio spans oral care, skin and wound care, nasal hygiene, hair and scalp care, and tattoo and piercing aftercare. Its flagship offerings include the Healing Rinse Mouthwash , Piercing Aftercare Spray, Tattoo Aftercare products, Nasalzyme saline sprays, and specialized hair and scalp solutions, all formulated with unrefined, Red Sea salt rich in 82+ trace minerals. H2Ocean products are trusted by healthcare professionals, dental practices, tattoo artists, and consumers worldwide for their focus on safety, effectiveness, and gentle healing, and are supported by scientific research, clinical use, and growing global distribution.

