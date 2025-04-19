MPD Seeking Suspects in H Street Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects who burglarized an establishment in Northeast.

On Monday, March 17, 2025, at approximately 2:47 a.m., the suspects unlawfully entered the rear of an establishment located in the 1200 block of H Street, Northeast. The suspects took property from the business before fleeing the scene in an unidentified vehicle.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video:

https://youtu.be/POw3RLrCjzo

Anyone who can identify these suspects, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25038470

###