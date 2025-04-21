RTC and Mondial To Provide Global Financial Reporting and Compliance Solution

RTC and Mondial deliver a unified, end-to-end solution integrating multi-ERP financial reporting with automated tax compliance for seamless global regulation.

Solution automates near-real time, transaction-based reporting for complete financial picture and regulatory needs. This helps customers gain full financial insight & meet global reporting compliance.” — Mark Richardson

DUBLIN, UNITED KINGDOM, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RTC, provider of RTC Suite - an all-in-one cloud platform for automating global tax compliance documents and reports, and Mondial, a provider of advanced, multi-ERP, multi-GAAP financial reporting for businesses, today announced they will offer global customers a turnkey, end-to-end, state-of-the-art financial reporting and compliance solution Mondial provides a cloud-based financial accounting hub to create user reports using data imported from distributed group companies, even when they use different accounting systems. RTC uses the same transaction-level data as the basis for real-time e-invoicing, e-VAT reporting, and periodic e-filing of financial reports to regulatory authorities. Mondial’s software will be integrated into the RTC Suite platform , and the joint solution will be marketed globally under the RTC brand. Customers using most mid-market and enterprise ERP systems will now benefit from utilizing a single source of truth for both internal decision support and external regulatory reporting.Headquartered in Ireland, RTC specializes in offering compliance solutions predominantly for customers in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Mondial, which is headquartered in the US will provide RTC with a gateway into the Americas, an important step as electronic filing continues to be adopted in any ever-increasing number of markets.Kevin Boland, COO, RTC said: “As we continue to grow our business, we are always looking to offer a broader and more comprehensive service. Mondial affords us the opportunity to do that for all our customers, including those that operate different ERP systems, and for those with reporting and compliance requirements in multiple markets”.“This initiative will make it easier for RTC customers to gain a complete picture of financial performance across their entire enterprise, while continuing to automate and meet the constantly increasing need of regulatory authorities globally for near-real time, transaction-based reporting.” said Mark Richardson, CEO of Mondial.About RTCRTC is a leading provider of real-time compliance solutions, specializing in e-Invoicing, e-reporting, and SAF-T. Leveraging advanced technology and a client-centric approach, RTC empowers businesses to navigate complex tax regulations, streamline compliance processes, and ensure seamless integration with all ERP systems and global tax authorities. For more information, visit https://www.rtcsuite.com About MondialMondial is a global provider of cloud-based solutions for multi-ERP financial reporting, consolidations and compliance. Founded by a team of experienced accounting professionals whose career tenure includes leading positions at many major ERP companies, Mondial serves customers throughout the world. For more information, visit https://www.mondialsoftware.com

