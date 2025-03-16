BREAKING: OneAdvanced and Mondial Announce Partnership For Global Financial Reporting & Consolidations

Customers will benefit from enhanced financial visibility, streamlined compliance with multi-GAAP and IFRS standards, and support of multi-currency transactions, delivering a powerful, centralised hub for financial management.

This strategic collaboration integrates Mondial's cutting-edge financial reporting software into OneAdvanced's suite of financial applications.

This partnership will significantly speed up the financial close process while increasing management visibility.” — Mark Richardson @Mondial

ENGLAND, BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, March 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Birmingham, 24th February 2025: OneAdvanced, a leading provider of sector-focused software, today announced a strategic partnership with Mondial, bringing advanced financial reporting and consolidation capabilities to organisations worldwide.OneAdvanced will integrate and rebrand Mondial’s cutting-edge financial reporting software into its own suite of solutions, enabling companies to seamlessly consolidate multi-ERP financial data. Customers will benefit from enhanced financial visibility, streamlined compliance with multi-GAAP and IFRS standards, and support of multi-currency transactions, delivering a powerful, centralised hub for financial management.Mondial offers a cloud-based financial accounting hub that creates its reports using transaction-level data from distributed group companies, even when they use different accounting systems or different versions of the same system. The collaboration will significantly benefit organisations managing complex financial structures by simplifying multi-entity reporting and improving accuracy in financial statements. By automating data consolidation across subsidiaries and integrating transaction-level data from multiple accounting systems, organisations can accelerate financial close cycles, reduce errors and enhance decision-making.Matthew Muldoon, Vice President, OneAdvanced said: “As part of our evolution we are always looking for key relationships through which to offer our customers the best in terms of productivity and decision-support. Mondial offers us the opportunity to do that for all our customers, including those that operate different versions of our software, and even those using other systems in parts of their organisation”.“This partnership will make it easier for OneAdvanced customers to consolidate distributed data from every company within their organization in a fully automated manner. That speeds the financial close and reporting processes considerably, eliminates many common sources of error, increases management visibility, and aids companies in meeting increasingly complex compliance standards.” said Mark Richardson, CEO of Mondial.About OneAdvancedOneAdvanced is a leading provider of sector-focused software, headquartered in Birmingham, UK. The company’s mission is to power the world of work through software that effortlessly gets the job done for its customers giving them the freedom to focus on thriving for their customers and people.For more information, visit https://www.oneadvanced.com/financial-reporting-and-consolidation/ About MondialMondial is a global provider of cloud-based solutions for multi-ERP financial reporting, consolidations and compliance, headquartered in New Hampshire, USA. Founded by a team of experienced accounting professionals whose career tenure includes leading positions at many major ERP companies, Mondial serves customers throughout the world.For more information, visit https://www.mondialsoftware.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.