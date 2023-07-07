Mondial and Aclaros to Enhance Financial Reporting for Mid-Market ERP

Mondial and Aclaros partner to accelerate Financial Reporting and Consolidations for companies worldwide

Mondial Software and Aclaros teamed up to accelerate enhanced financial reporting for mid-market companies, users of the SAP Business 1 and other ERP systems.

“Mondial’s product offers great value for companies who need consolidations and complex financial reporting”, ” — L. Bertus Jacobs, Managing Partner of Aclaros

