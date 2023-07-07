Mondial and Aclaros to Enhance Financial Reporting for Mid-Market ERP
Mondial Software and Aclaros teamed up to accelerate enhanced financial reporting for mid-market companies, users of the SAP Business 1 and other ERP systems.
The two businesses will work together to support Mondial’s global financial reporting and compliance software platform, primarily for companies with multiple legal entities and distributed operations, who need a single system for management, group, and statutory financial reporting.
The Partnership Value
“Mondial’s product offers great value for companies who need consolidations and complex financial reporting”, said L. Bertus Jacobs, Managing Partner of aclaros. “Mondial meets the needs of businesses operating multiple entities or in multiple countries who need consolidated financials. In addition to its seamless integration with SAP Business One, Mondial can bring in financial data from most any ERP, eliminating the administrative burden of multi-currency conversion and consolidation in spreadsheets”.
“We’re delighted to be partnering with aclaros, an SAP Platinum Partner and one of the leading SAP Business One Partners serving small and mid-sized businesses globally”, said Mondial’s CEO Mark Richardson. “aclaros has a long track-record working with organizations to help them implement and get the most out of their ERP solutions – wherever they do business. Their understanding of the complex financial reporting and compliance needs of global companies makes them an excellent match for our firm.”
About Mondial Software
Mondial Software is a global provider of cloud-based tools for multi-ERP financial reporting and consolidations. Founded by a team of experienced accounting professionals whose career tenures include work across the global ERP software sector, Mondial serves customers worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.mondialsoftware.com.
About aclaros
aclaros is a leading systems integration and management consulting company with offices in Canada, the United States. Its experienced team enables customers to realize their vision by leveraging the world’s leading on-premises and cloud-based business applications. Aclaros specializes in SAP Business One, versions for SAP HANA and SQL, SAP Business One Cloud, SAP Integration Framework, SAP Customer Checkout, Crystal Reports, SAP Cloud Platform in numerous industries, like wholesale distribution, manufacturing, retail, and professional services. Aclaros is a member of the United Vars alliance and an SAP Platinum Partner. For more information, visit https://aclaros.com/.
