ManhattanBNB Launches 'Penn Pal' to Help Travelers Catch Last-Minute Train Deals

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ManhattanBNB, the vacation rental upstart focused on elevating the NYC travel experience, is proud to announce the launch of Penn Pal – a free alert service designed to help travelers find last-minute train discounts along Amtrak’s Acela line, connecting New York to Washington, D.C., Boston, and other major Northeast Corridor cities.Penn Pal was designed to solve a classic travel dilemma: “I’d love to get away next weekend... but last-minute train fares are just too expensive.” Now, with real-time fare tracking and intelligent alerts, Penn Pal helps travelers catch rare, last-minute deals – sometimes saving hundreds of dollars.“Most people assume train fares only go up closer to the trip – and while that’s often true, it’s not always the case,” said Alexandre Ramani, Partner at ManhattanBNB. “We’ve helped travelers find surprise discounts, saving them hundreds. Penn Pal is our way of saying yes to spontaneity, yes to savings, and yes to smarter travel with ManhattanBNB.”Key features of Penn Pal include:- Real-time fare monitoring- Custom alerts based on city pairs and preferred travel windows- Instant notifications via email or SMS- No app download or login requiredPenn Pal is available for free at www.manhattanbnb.com/pennpal This launch is just the latest way that ManhattanBNB is reimagining the travel experience – not just where you stay, but how you get there. With a curated collection of exclusive, design-forward vacation rentals across New York and beyond, the ManhattanBNB platform champions local hosts, small businesses, and the kind of flexible, authentic travel that makes guests feel like they belong.“Amtrak” and “Acela” are registered service marks of the National Railroad Passenger Corporation.About ManhattanBNBManhattanBNB is a New York City-based vacation rental advertising platform that connects travelers with authentic, one-of-a-kind stays across the five boroughs and beyond. From historic brownstones to modern artist lofts, ManhattanBNB offers visitors a curated selection of accommodations that reflect the city’s character, culture, and diversity.Unlike corporate booking platforms, ManhattanBNB is deeply rooted in the local community, giving travelers a more personal and immersive way to experience New York. Whether guests are visiting for business, culture, or adventure, ManhattanBNB helps them find the perfect stay while supporting the city’s vibrant network of independent property hosts.For more information, visit www.manhattanbnb.com

