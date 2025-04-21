CloudNine and eDiscovery Today Announce Educational Partnership

CloudNine & eDiscovery Today to educate legal & eDiscovery professionals on leveraging eDiscovery automation software & best practices to streamline eDiscovery.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudNine , a leading eDiscovery technology and services provider, today announced a new educational partnership with Doug Austin’s eDiscovery Today , the only daily blog for electronic discovery, information governance, cybersecurity, data privacy and artificial intelligence trends, best practices and case law.This collaboration enables CloudNine and eDiscovery Today to work together to educate legal and eDiscovery professionals on leveraging eDiscovery automation software and best practices to streamline their entire eDiscovery life cycle.“I can’t think of a better time to partner with Doug Austin again, as CloudNine’s innovation in the eDiscovery market is at an all-time high,” said Rick Clark, VP of Strategic Partnerships and Marketing at CloudNine. “With advancements in modern data analysis, artificial intelligence, and on-premise data processing, we’re excited about what’s ahead. Doug not only educates the industry but is also one of the most respected content creators in the space.”“Working with the CloudNine team again where I began my daily blogging career providing education to legal and eDiscovery professionals feels like coming home” said Doug Austin, Editor of eDiscovery Today. “I’m excited to work with the CloudNine team to continue the tradition of educating the legal industry on leveraging eDiscovery technology and best practices to solve ever-evolving eDiscovery challenges!”About eDiscovery TodayAuthored and edited by industry expert Doug Austin, eDiscovery Today is the only daily go-to resource for eDiscovery and eDisclosure professionals seeking to keep up with trends, best practices and case law in electronic discovery, information governance, cybersecurity, data privacy and artificial intelligence. Doug has over 30 years of experience as an industry thought leader providing eDiscovery best practices, legal technology consulting, software product management and technical project management services for numerous commercial and government clients.In addition, Doug has provided fresh educational content through his blogging to the legal technology community every business day for nearly fifteen years containing case abstracts, conference reviews, industry happenings, leadership interviews and more.About CloudNineCloudNine delivers the industry’s only on-premise and SaaS eDiscovery solutions capable of processing and reviewing over 5,000 data types—from traditional emails to the most modern communication platforms. Our platforms empower thousands of legal professionals worldwide to uncover the full story and gain a complete view of their data. In addition to our innovative software, CloudNine offers expert professional services for project management, case consulting, and data processing support. Find out more about us here at https://cloudnine.com/

