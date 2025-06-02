Submit Release
Northwest Collision Center Becomes Tesla Authorized Repair Facility

Now Tesla Authorized, Northwest Collision Center provides certified collision repairs with OEM parts and Tesla-approved procedures in St. Petersburg, FL.

Becoming Tesla Authorized reflects our commitment to safe, precise, and factory-backed repairs. We’ve invested in the tools, training, and processes to support Tesla owners with confidence.”
— Greg Descent, Owner of Northwest Collision Center

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northwest Collision Center has been officially recognized as a Tesla Authorized Collision Repair Facility, now offering factory-certified repairs using Tesla OEM parts, procedures, and technologies.

This designation confirms the shop’s ability to perform collision repairs that restore Tesla vehicles to pre-accident condition while meeting the automaker’s strict safety and quality standards.

As part of Tesla’s network, Northwest Collision Center has access to Tesla’s latest repair protocols, structural repair techniques, and genuine parts inventory, ensuring each vehicle is serviced to manufacturer expectations.

Word From Owner
About Northwest Collision Center
Founded in 1959, Northwest Collision Center is a family-owned and operated repair facility located at 3301 Tyrone Blvd. N., St. Petersburg, FL. Known for OEM-certified repairs, the shop services Tesla, Mercedes-Benz, Mazda, Audi, and more. Services include frame straightening, ADAS calibration, auto body refinishing, and structural repair. They are located at 3301 Tyrone Blvd. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33710.

Greg Descent
Northwest Collision Center
+1 727-347-8945
