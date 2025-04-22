Buns N Roses Turns Up the Volume with Rock & Hip-Hop Vibes in LA’s Burger Scene

Where rock 'n' roll energy meets gourmet burger mastery. Chef Draino’s culinary vision is served with attitude, inspired by the music that shaped a generation. Check them out at 8600 W. Pico Blvd, Los Angeles or visit www.BunsNRosesLA.com to order online or learn more. Chef Adriano “Draino” Costa brings the heat—on stage and in the kitchen. A trained chef and lifelong musician, he’s the mind behind Buns N Roses LA, where every dish is a headliner. Visit 8600 W. Pico Blvd or BunsNRosesLA.com. Meet the headliner: “To Rib and Die in LA.” A slow-cooked short rib stacked on a Wagyu patty, drenched in molten cheese and rockstar attitude. Only at Buns N Roses—8600 W. Pico Blvd or BunsNRosesLA.com.

Chef Musician Driven Concept Melds Rock 'n' Roll Attitude with Irresistibly Creative Burgers in the Heart of Los Angeles

That is not a burger! That’s a whole animal with a bun on it!” — Host Neil Saavedra, KFI AM 640's The Fork Report

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Delivering crave-worthy, gourmet burgers through platforms like DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub, Buns N Roses LA is serving up flavor with a serious attitude. Located at 8600 W. Pico Blvd., this music-infused burger concept fuses bold, chef-driven creations with the rebellious spirit of rock and hip-hop culture.Curated by Executive Chef Adriano Costa, aka “Draino,” melds food and music into a culinary experience with a reputation for creating innovative menus inspired by the greatest musical hits from around the world. Buns N Roses LA hits every note.“When we travel, music and food are the two main things we remember,” says Draino. “My dishes are a tribute to the music that shaped us in the ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s, blending my fine dining training with flavors that are loud, nostalgic, and unforgettable. My dad cooked Italian, but my mom told me I had to learn how to cook for myself.”While studying music at the Musicians Institute in Hollywood, Draino cranked things up a notch by enrolling at the LA Culinary Institute. He paid his dues as a sous chef for two Michelin-starred legends, then took center stage as an executive and private chef before launching his own fine-dining catering company.“Opening Buns N Roses LA was always on my radar. I wanted to create a burger experience that people would remember.”That experience recently caught the attention of KFI AM 640’s The Fork Report, where host Neil Saavedra exclaimed after opening his order, “That is not a burger! That’s a whole animal with a bun on it!” (Listen to the interview here) Fan favorites include the To Rib and Die in LA - a show-stopping pound-and-a-half bone-in short rib, slow-cooked for four hours and served atop a Wagyu patty with onion marmalade and Calabrian chili mayo that sells out every day. The Beefty Boys, a double stack of Wagyu beef topped with a runny egg, Chef's private stock of Japanese mayo, mustard, and arugula.The setlist continues with sides like Rage Against the Poutine and Bröccoli Crüe, each served with one of the outstanding hamburger choices of full flavor. Chef Draino includes black "Grub Gloves" for guests to wear while eating, keeping their hands clean while channeling that on-stage swagger.Buns N Roses LA takes center stage at the Beverly Bites location, sharing the spotlight with big names like Goop, by Gwyneth Paltrow, and Sharkey, showing it belongs at the top of the food chain. In addition to serving hungry fans on-site and via delivery apps, Chef Draino also takes the show on the road, offering full catering services for private events, parties, and pop-ups.“I want people to feel like they’re part of the band when they eat here,” Draino ads. “Whether it's in our restaurant, our new food tour bus, your private gig, or on your couch - my food brings positive energy.”Buns N Roses is open Tuesday through Sunday from 2:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (closed Mondays). For more information, visit www.bunsnrosesla.com or follow @bunsnrosesla on Instagram.

