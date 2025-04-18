April 22, 2025, IAMazonia, Rome: a new model for conservation and enhancement of the planet's major tropical rainforests

Gaetano Buglisi, CEO & Founder IAMazonia Alexander More, Harvard University, Associate Research Professor Andre Correa Do Lago, President COP 30 Virgilio Viana, Professor Fundação Amazonas Sustentável IAMazonia

A first project to implement the venture's innovative nature-based regenerative solutions is being launched in the Brazilian Amazon

ROME, ITALY, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IAMazonia, a new initiative launched by an Italian industrial group (Bgenera.com) and prominent business leaders to drive innovative forest conservation and climate action, will be officially presented on Tuesday, April 22 at 5:00 PM at the Ara Pacis in Rome, on the occasion of the 55th Earth Day.

The venture is designed to promote a unique model of forest management practices and sustainable socio-economic development across the world's major tropical rainforest regions.

The first project to implement IAMazonia’s innovative nature-based regenerative solutions — in partnership with Caritas Internationalis, Harvard University, the Government of the State of Amazonas, and the Getúlio Vargas Foundation — is being launched in a symbolic location: the Amazon rainforest.

Located within a vast expanse in the heart of the Brazilian state of Amazonas, the first IAMazonia project will generate certified carbon credits to meet the growing international demand for credible, high-integrity CO₂ offset instruments. Additionally, it will produce sustainable timber, as well as rubber, açaí berries, and Brazil nuts as additional revenue streams.

Proceeds from forestry and agricultural activities—combined with the issuance of carbon credits for forgoing permitted deforestation—will ensure a sustainable return on investment, while a significant share of profits will be directed towards benefiting local communities both in the short and in the long term.

This includes — in the initial phase alone, and without accounting for the broader impact the project will have on the local supply chain — the creation of approximately 500 local jobs, the provision of new housing for 150 indigenous families, and the funding of schools, aqueducts, water treatment systems, a biomass power plant, and a brand-new sawmill facility equipped with cutting-edge technology.

The fight against climate change requires a global transformation in production and consumption models, focusing on sustainable practices such as the energy transition, energy efficiency, and sustainable mobility and agriculture.

However, achieving carbon neutrality is not solely about reducing emissions; it is equally essential to enhance the capacity of ecosystems to absorb CO₂—especially through the protection and restoration of vital forests.

Nature-based solutions, particularly advanced sustainable forest management and reforestation, are emerging as critical tools for mitigating climate change. Forests not only absorb CO₂ but also offer a wealth of additional benefits: preserving biodiversity, regulating the water cycle, protecting soil from erosion, and improving air quality.

The Amazon Rainforest plays a crucial role in this effort. Known as the planet's "Green Lung," it is essential to maintaining the global climate balance. Its preservation, increasingly threatened by illegal deforestation, is therefore vital for combating global warming.



Event Program

5:30 PM – Welcome & Opening Remarks

GAETANO BUGLISI, CEO & Founder, IAMazonia

PROF. GIOVANNI TRIA, Chair, IAMazonia

5:45 PM – Nature-Based Solutions & Climate Change

H.E. EVE BAZAIBA, Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development, Democratic Republic of the Congo

JOSEPH LOGUNZA MALASSI, Government Climate Change Advisor, Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development, Democratic Republic of the Congo

PROF. ALEXANDER MORE, Group Leader, Associate Research Professor & Associate Professor of Environmental Health, Harvard University

ANDRÉ CORREA DO LAGO, President, COP30

MARCO CONTARDI, Project Development Manager, Fundação Getulio Vargas Europe

H.E. VICTOR GENINA CERVANTES, Director of Integral Human Development, Caritas Internationalis

DONATELLA PARISI, Communications Coordinator, Laudato Si’ Movement

JAVIER FIZ PEREZ, Professor, European University of Rome

6:30 PM – Coffee Break

6:45 PM – Presentation of the IAMazonia Model and the Mejuruá Project

GUIDO LOMBARDO, Senior Strategic Partner, IAMazonia

RICARDO GUSTAV NEUDING, Senior Technical Partner, IAMazonia

PIER PAOLO MASENZA, Partner, PwC

RUBENS ANTONIO BARBOSA, Former Brazilian Ambassador to the USA, President Emeritus, CEBEU – Brazil–US Business Council

VIRGILIO VIANA, Professor, Fundação Amazonas Sustentável

WILSON MIRANDA LIMA, Governor, State of Amazonas (Brazil)

FLAVIO CORDEIRO ANTONY FILHO, Chief Secretary, Civil House of the Amazonas Government

The event is moderated by

AMY KAZMIN, Rome Correspondent, Financial Times



