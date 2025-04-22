MIRhosting Opens Second Location with nLighten – Now Live in Frankfurt with Direct Connectivity to Nikhef (Amsterdam)
MIRhosting launches new location at nLighten Frankfurt with direct connection to Nikhef (Amsterdam), expanding its managed colocation network in Europe.
This marks the company’s second location within the nLighten network, following the successful deployment in Schiphol-Rijk, Netherlands. We’re excited to further expand this collaboration and bring enhanced infrastructure solutions to our clients.
The network is fully live and ready for use. This new location is directly connected to Nikhef in Amsterdam via MIRhosting’s own DWDM backbone, ensuring low latency, resilient connectivity, and seamless access to major carriers and internet exchanges.
In Frankfurt, customers can now benefit from MIRhosting’s All-in Managed Colocation Package, which includes:
• Turnkey server installation and full technical setup
• Flexible options to purchase or lease hardware through MIRhosting
• Spare parts storage and logistics between our data center sites
• Direct carrier connectivity or transport routing via MIRhosting’s backbone
• Optional 24/7 Smart Hands services as needed
• Simple, transparent pricing: pay per kW used, with no hidden fees for rack units
This is more than just another data center—it’s a ready-to-deploy infrastructure environment with full lifecycle support.
For more details, visit mirhosting.com or reach out at sales@mirhosting.com.
