NexpotSolution expands into global anti-counterfeiting market with tamper-proof ‘Layer QR Code’ technology

Gileon Han, CFO of NexpotSolution Layer QR Code applied to SK Enmove’s ZIC lubricants

NexpotSolution expands globally with its tamper-proof Layer QR Code, offering secure product authentication to fight counterfeiting across industries.

PANGYO, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, April 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As counterfeit and product forgery issues continue to escalate globally, NexpotSolution (CEO Junpyo Park) is gaining industry attention with its proprietary anti-counterfeiting solution, “AllmyTAG,” powered by a novel tamper-proof technology called “Layer QR Code.”To overcome the security vulnerabilities of conventional QR codes, NexpotSolution developed the Layer QR Code by embedding multi-layered images and security elements. While traditional QR codes are accessible and scalable, they are easily replicable. NexpotSolution tackled this issue by integrating variable and hidden security elements into each code, making every product’s code uniquely secure and resistant to cloning.“Digital watermarking and embedded security points within the image fundamentally block QR code duplication,” explained Gileon Han, CFO of NexpotSolution. “Consumers can verify authenticity themselves, and brands can avoid reputational damage caused by counterfeiting.”This technology is currently deployed in SK Enmove ’s “ZIC” lubricants for product authentication, including those sold overseas. The application is especially critical in automotive lubricants, where counterfeit use can lead to severe engine damage.“The technology is essential for industries like automotive parts, cosmetics, and food & beverage, where consumer safety is at stake,” Han added. “Unlike hologram or basic QR labels that can be visually mimicked, our Layer QR is printed directly with embedded security layers, making replication impossible.”NexpotSolution has also developed a PDF-based variable element generation engine for mass production to enhance manufacturing efficiency. In addition, it offers “AD-QR,” a marketing platform that links product authentication to brand promotions, online stores, and social media, enabling seamless brand-consumer engagement. This integrated solution has received positive feedback from B2B clients.NexpotSolution currently targets major Korean conglomerates, including SK Enmove, and plans to expand into the apparel, food, and beverage sectors. Global expansion efforts are underway, particularly in regions prone to counterfeiting, such as China, Southeast Asia, and Russia. The company is also preparing to enter the European market.In 2023, the company participated in an overseas IR program supported by the Gyeonggi Business and Science Accelerator (GBSA), expanding its network with local investors and validating its global potential. NexpotSolution is opening a pre-Series A funding round to secure recruitment and overseas operations resources.“Though we are a small startup, we believe we possess world-class core technology in product authentication,” said Han. “We will continue to enhance our technology and secure a competitive edge globally, and we hope for continued interest from institutions and investors.”With its breakthrough in security and scalability, NexpotSolution set a new standard in product authentication. It aims to deliver anti-counterfeiting tools and future-proof solutions that safeguard brand trust and consumer safety. Pangyo Techno Valley is a global R&D hub that integrates Research (R), People (P), Information (I), and Trade (T) across the IT, BT, CT, NT, and mobility sectors. It is a leading innovation cluster in Gyeonggi-do, established to drive technological innovation, talent development, job creation, and international business competitiveness.The Gyeonggi Business and Science Accelerator’s Techno Valley Innovation Headquarters has continuously promoted Pangyo Techno Valley’s value by hosting events such as the Pangyo Evening Meet-Up, Pan-Pan Day, and Pangyo Startup Investment Exchange In-Best Pangyo. These initiatives have facilitated networking between Pangyo companies, domestic and international investors, and the media. Similar events are planned for this year to support the growth and global expansion of Pangyo startups through various assistance programs.

Interview with Gileon Han, CFO of NexpotSolution

