Advantage Media Named To Inc.’s 2025 List Of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Advantage Media has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies by Inc.'s Regionals 2025.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc., a leading media brand for entrepreneurs and business leaders, has recognized Advantage Media as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the Southeast. Advantage ranks No. 157 on Inc.’s fifth annual Inc. Regionals: Southeast list Inc.’s Southeast list includes companies in South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Florida, and Puerto Rico. An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals offer a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southeast economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.Advantage is the leading authority-building provider and trusted book publishing partner that entrepreneurial business leaders rely on to amplify their brand message and thought leadership. Advantage’s 2,500-plus global business leader authors publish under publishing imprints including Forbes Books, Entrepreneur Books, SXSW Books, and Advantage Books. Founded in 2005, Advantage provides Authority consulting, Authority media and Authority publishing services for CEOs, entrepreneurs, and leaders around the globe.“We’re very pleased to accept this honor from such a prestigious media organization,” said Adam Witty, founder and CEO of Advantage. “The recognition of our company’s rapid growth represents another milestone in our journey to help entrepreneurs and leaders make a bigger impact and grow their business through Authority building publishing and media. We’re grateful to the more than 2,000 Advantage members whose innovations and leadership fuel our economy, and grateful to our team, whose talents and collaboration help our members become the source for Authority in their fields.”The companies on Inc.’s list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southeast. Between 2021 and 2023, these 192 private companies had a median growth rate of 114 percent; by 2023, they’d also added 11,493 jobs and $8.1 billion to the region’s economy.Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Southeast, including company profiles, can be found at https://www.inc.com/regionals/southeast . You’ll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.“The honorees on this year’s Inc. Regionals list are true trailblazers driving economic growth in their respective regions, industries, and beyond. This list celebrates their achievements and tells the stories of remarkable companies that are fueling growth and adding jobs in local economies throughout the country,” said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.MethodologyThe 2025 Inc. Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.Advantage Media—The Authority Company provides CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries with an array of services that assist them in building their Authority in their areas of expertise, enabling them to gain exceptional visibility, credibility, and recognition. Those services include book publishing under the Forbes Books and Advantage Books imprints, advertising campaigns, personal brand websites, content creation, public relations, podcasting, and more. Since the company’s founding in 2005, Advantage has helped thousands of clients enhance their Authority and their personal brands through its publishing and media services.

