April 22, 2025, Earth Action Day, Rome - Ara Pacis

Global Geopolitical Crossroads Meet Climate Action in Rome: A Must-Cover Media Event

ROME, ITALY, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world navigates a pivotal year for renewed global climate commitments and Italy occupies a crucial geopolitical juncture bridging the EU, US, BRICs, and the Global South, Rome will become the epicenter of urgent discussions on Earth Action Day, April 22nd, 2025.

This isn't just another climate event. At a time when the global landscape is shifting, Rome will host a prestigious news gathering at the iconic Ara Pacis, from 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm. Kathleen Rogers, President of EARTHDAY.ORG, the driving force behind the global Earth Day movement, will convene key Italian and international figures to deliver a powerful message of unity behind renewable energy – a solution that transcends political divides and offers tangible benefits for economies, jobs, energy independence, and the well-being of both people and planet.

Why This Matters to You:

● Geopolitical Significance: Italy's unique position in the current global climate negotiations and its relationships with major global powers make this event a crucial barometer of international climate ambition and cooperation. Expect insights into how Italy intends to leverage its influence.

● High-Profile Speakers: Gain exclusive access to Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, Italian Minister for the Environment and Energy Security, outlining Italy's ambitious renewable energy vision. Hear the profound moral perspective of Gabriele Pao Pei Andreoli, Liaison Representative of the Pontifical Academy of Theology (Vatican City State), inspired by the words of His Holiness Pope.

● Industry and Economic Powerhouse and Civil Society: This event will unite Francesco La Camera, Director General of IRENA (International Renewable Energy Agency), alongside leaders of associations representing over 100 leading companies in the energy and automotive sectors as well as prominent economists, such as Fabio Pressi and Guido Bortoni, all publicly endorsing the transformative power of renewable energy, together with Pierluigi Sassi, President of Earth Day Italia.

● Convergence of Milestones: This year marks the 55th anniversary of Earth Day, the 10th anniversary of the Paris Agreement, signed on the 22nd of April 2016, the 10th Anniversary of the Laudato Sì Encyclical, amplifying the urgency and historical context of this gathering.

● Exclusive Insights: Be the first to report on potential new initiatives, collaborations, and policy directions emerging from this powerful coalition of government, faith leaders, industry giants, and environmental advocates.

About EARTHDAY.ORG: Founded in 1970 by the organizers of the first Earth Day, EARTHDAY.ORG has grown into the world’s largest environmental movement, mobilizing over one billion people annually to protect the planet and its people. Our mission is to diversify, educate, and activate the environmental community globally. This year Earth Day marks its 55th anniversary and has designated this year’s Earth Day theme as Our Power,

Our Planet.

This is more than a press conference; it's a pivotal moment to capture the intersection of global geopolitics and the urgent imperative for climate action, unfolding live from the heart of Rome.

Don't miss this crucial opportunity to report on a defining moment for climate action and Italy's role on the world stage.

Press Accreditation: Patrizia Marin Email: patrizia@patriziamarin.com Tel: +971544427394 / +393480094414

