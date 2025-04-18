World Heritage Day 2025: MP Highlights Its Timeless Treasures

Khajuraho Group of Temples - a UNESCO World Heritage Site A prehistoric refuge still echoing stories from thousands of years ago. Sanchi Stupa – a symbol of India’s ancient Buddhist heritage and architectural brilliance Gwalior Fort: A timeless sentinel of central India's royal past, perched atop a majestic sandstone hill. Jahaz Mahal: A Spectacular Architectural Gem Floating Amidst Mandu's Historic Splendor

Sanchi, Khajuraho & Bhimbetka Shine as MP Champions Sustainable Tourism

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, April 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On World Heritage Day 2025, Madhya Pradesh Tourism has highlighted the state's exceptional role in preserving India’s cultural and historical legacy. Home to three UNESCO World Heritage Sites — the Khajuraho Group of Monuments, Sanchi Stupa, and the Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka — Madhya Pradesh stands as a vibrant testament to the nation’s architectural brilliance and rich past.To mark the occasion, the state is hosting heritage walks, cultural performances, expert talks, and interactive exhibitions across its iconic sites. These events aim to raise awareness about heritage conservation while offering immersive cultural experiences to visitors.Often called the "Heart of Incredible India," Madhya Pradesh is a living museum of art, history, and spirituality. The sculpted elegance of Khajuraho, the serene symbolism of Sanchi, and the prehistoric storytelling of Bhimbetka reveal layers of human civilization. Other significant heritage sites such as Gwalior Fort, Orchha, Mandu, and the Bhojeshwar Temple add depth to the state's cultural landscape.Under its Responsible Tourism Mission, the state has adopted sustainable practices to protect and promote these treasures. From the ancient rock art of Chambal to the lesser-known caves of Dhamnar, Madhya Pradesh is making its heritage more accessible while preserving its authenticity.Mr Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Principal Secretary, Tourism & Culture, and Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, said:“World Heritage Day is a reminder of our duty to safeguard cultural legacy. Madhya Pradesh remains committed to conservation, sustainable tourism, and global recognition. Through innovation and community engagement, we strive to make heritage a shared pride and experience.”Madhya Pradesh Tourism continues to champion the conservation and celebration of heritage through eco-conscious tourism, community partnerships, and international collaborations — ensuring these wonders endure for generations to come.

The Ancient Marvels of #madhyapradesh | #ajabgajabmp | MP Tourism

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.