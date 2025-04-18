Q&A highlights the value of nurses on boards

A Q&A in the latest edition of AHA Trustee Insights highlights how boards value the perspective of nurses. Experts interviewed include Kimberly Cleveland, board chair emeritus of the Nurses on Boards Coalition, Ann Collins, M.D., board chair of UNC Health Rex in Raleigh, N.C., and Melissa Fitzpatrick, R.N., board member of UNC Health Rex. READ MORE

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.