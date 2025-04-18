Submit Release
Q&A highlights the value of nurses on boards

A Q&A in the latest edition of AHA Trustee Insights highlights how boards value the perspective of nurses. Experts interviewed include Kimberly Cleveland, board chair emeritus of the Nurses on Boards Coalition, Ann Collins, M.D., board chair of UNC Health Rex in Raleigh, N.C., and Melissa Fitzpatrick, R.N., board member of UNC Health Rex. READ MORE

