Governor Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Patrick, Speaker Burrows, Chairman Creighton, Chairman Buckley On Final School Choice Passage

TEXAS, April 17 - April 17, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Dustin Burrows, Chairman Brandon Creighton, and Chairman Brad Buckley today celebrated the final passage of Senate Bill 2 in the Texas House of Representatives.



“Today, the Texas House took the final step to advance Senate Bill 2, the largest day-one school choice launch in the nation,” said Governor Abbott. “This is an unprecedented victory for families, students, and the future of our great state. I thank the tireless efforts of Lieutenant Governor Patrick, Speaker Burrows, Chairman Creighton, Chairman Buckley, and the legislators and thousands of Texas families who stood tall in the face of false smears and unrelenting pressure. Now, with historic school choice combined with record public education funding, Texas is on track to lead the nation in education.”



“Today is a historic day for Texas students and parents," said Lieutenant Governor Patrick. "As Lt. Governor and President of the Senate, the Texas Senate passed school choice six times. The first five bills died in the Texas House, but we never quit. I thank Governor Abbott for his staunch support and Speaker Burrows’ commitment to getting school choice finally across the finish line. Senate Education Chair Creighton and House Chair Buckley displayed great leadership working together. I especially thank President Trump for making school choice a major initiative of his administration. His pivotal call to House Republicans yesterday morning helped secure a long-awaited victory for Texas parents and students.”



“The Texas House today proudly passed our ‘Texas Two Step’ plan to transform education by expanding educational options and investing historic new funding into classrooms across our state,” said Speaker Burrows. “Texas families deserve greater opportunities to tailor their child’s learning experiences to their individual needs, and Senate Bill 2 will deliver this promise to those who need it most. Having now passed Senate Bill 2, bringing school choice to Texas, and House Bill 2, the House’s $7.7 billion proposal to boost classroom funding and increase teacher pay, the House has officially delivered on two more of Governor Abbott’s emergency items. I want to thank Chairman Buckley, Governor Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Patrick, and everyone who has worked tirelessly to pass these legacy education reforms that will strengthen the future of Texas.”



“Parents, lawmakers, and education advocates across Texas are finally seeing real momentum to deliver education freedom," said Chairman Creighton. "In the U.S., two-thirds of the states have seen incredible success with expanded school choice. Now, Texas will lead with policy that will serve as a national model in Senate Bill 2. This vote marks a turning point—Texas families are one step closer to having the power to choose the best path in education for their kids.”



“Senate Bill 2 paves the way for every Texas kid to thrive in the educational environment that will serve them best," Chairman Buckley. "Parents should have every tool in the tool box to make decisions for their child’s education, and Senate Bill 2 gives them that.”

