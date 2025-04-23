Royalton Bavaro Advances Sustainability with Green Globe Re-certification and Clean Energy Initiatives

The Royalton Bavaro Team

A major step toward sustainability was the installation of solar panels in 2023, significantly reducing the resort’s reliance on non-renewable energy.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Royalton Bavaro, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino , is proud to announce its Green Globe re-certification, reinforcing its leadership in sustainable hospitality along the stunning shores of Punta Cana. Since its initial certification in 2021, the resort has continuously advanced its eco-conscious initiatives, seamlessly blending luxury with environmental responsibility.Sustainability is deeply embedded in the resort’s operations with a comprehensive Environmental Management Plan ensuring resource efficiency while protecting the region’s cultural, economic and ecological balance. By implementing innovative strategies, the resort has successfully met Green Globe Sustainability Standard v1.7 requirements, reaffirming its dedication to biodiversity conservation, reducing environmental impacts and safeguarding natural resources.A major step toward sustainability was the installation of solar panels in 2023, significantly reducing the resort’s reliance on non-renewable energy. This clean energy initiative strengthens its commitment to lowering its carbon footprint while maintaining the high-quality experiences that define its all-inclusive offering. Complementing this effort, the resort actively promotes environmental awareness through guest engagement initiatives such as Earth Hour where visitors participate in energy-saving activities and educational programs.Beyond energy efficiency, the resort takes an active role in community-driven conservation efforts. Each month Royalton Bavaro organizes beach cleanup initiatives where staff, guests and suppliers come together to remove 10 to 20 kg of waste including plastics, cans and wrappers. This initiative has sparked broader sustainability campaigns, inspiring suppliers to join environmental awareness programs aimed at protecting the coastal ecosystem.Sustainable waste management is key to the resort’s green initiatives with a comprehensive recycling system and Green Points ensuring proper disposal. Ongoing staff training further strengthens environmental responsibility.As part of Blue Diamond Resorts’ broader environmental vision, Royalton Bavaro remains committed to integrating eco-friendly practices while supporting local communities. By continuously enhancing its sustainability efforts, the resort sets a benchmark for responsible tourism, ensuring an exceptional all-inclusive experience that aligns with a greener future.About Blue Diamond ResortsBlue Diamond Resorts encompasses over 80 properties, exceeding 20,000 rooms in eight countries located in the most popular holiday destinations in the Caribbean. Its nine leading hotel brands include the Award-winning, All-In LuxuryRoyalton Luxury Resorts, where Everyone is Family. Whether guests come as friends, parents, kids, couples, weddings, corporate or incentive retreats, or solo travelers everyone is family in these properties that feature personalized services and signature amenities including All-In Connectivity™, DreamBed™, and the Sports Event Guarantee™. To refocus on valued relationships and friendships, Hideaway at Royalton offers an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations to enhance Togetherness among their guests. Party Your Way at Royalton CHIC Resorts, an adults-only vibrant and effervescent all-inclusive brand to revel in the unexpected. Mystique by Royalton is Miles from Ordinary, offering their visitors the chance to connect with their surroundings in a boutique-style resort collection full of endless beauty and hip vibes. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril offers guests over the age of 21, a unique and all-inclusive Au Naturel vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spa offers a vacation designed whether you´re planning a family vacation, reuniting with friends, or just have a relaxing moment with your significant other, while Starfish Resorts provides amazing value, breathtaking surroundings, and rich culture and heritage. Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts invites guests to Vacation Like A Star™ with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from iconic movies, music, and sports while you will Dodge the Paparazzi at Planet Hollywood Adult Scene where your adults-only vacation will be the center of fascination and attention with glam and exclusivity.To learn more about Blue Diamond Resorts, please visitAbout Green Globe CertificationGreen Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com Contact:Paulina TorresRegional Sustainability ManagerBlue Diamond ResortsCarretera Federal 307 Cancun Tulum,No. Mza 03 Lt Int. No.Km 332+150Tel: (52) 998-283-3939ptorres@bluediamondresorts.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.