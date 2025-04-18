Constituents of Rep. Andy Harris to Rally Against Budget That Prioritizes Billionaires Over Working Families
Cambridge Indivisible to spotlight Harris’s support for deep cuts to healthcare, food aid, and education during April 19 rally in Cambridge, MD.
This Saturday, April 19, from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m., Cambridge Indivisible is organizing a high-visibility rally at the corner of Maryland Avenue and Route 50 to call out Rep. Harris’s support for what organizers are calling the #MAGABudget — a plan that would gut Medicaid, SNAP, public education, and healthcare in favor of giveaways to the ultra-wealthy, including billionaires like Elon Musk.
“Rep. Harris may be laying low during April recess, but we’re making sure his constituents know exactly what he’s up to,” said Michelle Fowle, Co-Founder and Chair of Cambridge Indivisible. “This budget isn’t about fiscal responsibility — it’s about robbing working families to reward the richest people in America.”
The event will feature an oversized check made out to "Brozillionaires," symbolically “signed” by Rep. Andy Harris and “funded” by cuts to Medicaid and other essential programs. Organizers say the visual is meant to dramatize the real-world consequences of Harris’s budget priorities.
Event Details
📍 Location: Corner of Maryland Avenue and Route 50, Cambridge, MD
🗓️ Date: Saturday, April 19, 2025
⏰ Time: 12:00 – 2:00 p.m.
🔗 RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/cambridgeindivisible/event/776340/
🎨 Visuals: Oversized check to billionaires, handmade signs, costumes, and creative props
Residents of Maryland’s 1st Congressional District (MD-01) are invited to attend and encouraged to bring signs, costumes, and bold messages. The goal: ensure every passerby understands the stakes of Rep. Harris’s budget choices.
“We’re not going to sit back while our representative sells out our community,” said Fowle. “This isn’t just politics — it’s personal. And we’re making it visible.”
About Cambridge Indivisible is a nonpartisan, grassroots group working locally to defend democracy and advance justice. Based on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, the organization focuses on organizing, educating, and mobilizing constituents of Maryland's 1st Congressional District to hold elected officials accountable and fight for policies that support equity, transparency, and community wellbeing.
