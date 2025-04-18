Constituents of Rep. Andy Harris to Rally Against Budget That Prioritizes Billionaires Over Working Families

An oversized check from the House Freedom Caucus to the “Brozillionaires,” signed by Rep. Andy Harris and “funded by cuts to Medicaid,” highlights the real cost of the MAGA budget.

Cambridge Indivisible to spotlight Harris’s support for deep cuts to healthcare, food aid, and education during April 19 rally in Cambridge, MD.

Rep. Harris may be laying low during April recess, but we’re making sure constituents know this budget robs working families to reward the richest people in America.” — Michelle Fowle, Co-Founder & Co-Chair, Cambridge Indivisible

CAMBRIDGE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- While working families across Maryland’s First Congressional District struggle to make ends meet, Rep. Andy Harris is backing a federal budget that would slash vital programs in order to deliver even more tax breaks to billionaires.This Saturday, April 19, from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m., Cambridge Indivisible is organizing a high-visibility rally at the corner of Maryland Avenue and Route 50 to call out Rep. Harris’s support for what organizers are calling the #MAGABudget — a plan that would gut Medicaid, SNAP, public education, and healthcare in favor of giveaways to the ultra-wealthy, including billionaires like Elon Musk.“Rep. Harris may be laying low during April recess, but we’re making sure his constituents know exactly what he’s up to,” said Michelle Fowle, Co-Founder and Chair of Cambridge Indivisible. “This budget isn’t about fiscal responsibility — it’s about robbing working families to reward the richest people in America.”The event will feature an oversized check made out to "Brozillionaires," symbolically “signed” by Rep. Andy Harris and “funded” by cuts to Medicaid and other essential programs. Organizers say the visual is meant to dramatize the real-world consequences of Harris’s budget priorities.Event Details📍 Location: Corner of Maryland Avenue and Route 50, Cambridge, MD🗓️ Date: Saturday, April 19, 2025⏰ Time: 12:00 – 2:00 p.m.🎨 Visuals: Oversized check to billionaires, handmade signs, costumes, and creative propsResidents of Maryland’s 1st Congressional District (MD-01) are invited to attend and encouraged to bring signs, costumes, and bold messages. The goal: ensure every passerby understands the stakes of Rep. Harris’s budget choices.“We’re not going to sit back while our representative sells out our community,” said Fowle. “This isn’t just politics — it’s personal. And we’re making it visible.” About Cambridge Indivisible is a nonpartisan, grassroots group working locally to defend democracy and advance justice. Based on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, the organization focuses on organizing, educating, and mobilizing constituents of Maryland's 1st Congressional District to hold elected officials accountable and fight for policies that support equity, transparency, and community wellbeing.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.