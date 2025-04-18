OHCS Down Payment Assistance program helps 269 Oregonians become first-time homeowners

Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) announced its Down Payment Assistance (DPA) program helped another 269 Oregonians buy a home in 2024.

DPA-funded organizations disbursed almost $10 million to homebuyers, with an average of $28,315 per homebuyer for homes across Oregon that cost, on average, $339,689. Additionally, 150 of the homebuyers identified as first-generation and 55% identified as people of color.

Angele Graham of White City in Jackson County was one homebuyer who was able to get a new home using DPA. Graham’s journey to homeownership began in 2017, but a series of financial and health setbacks, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, prevented her from realizing her dream. Her situation became worse after her landlord sold her rental home and the new owner raised her rent by 60%.

Graham was running out of options until ACCESS, a community action agency serving Jackson County, received a DPA grant from OHCS that she was able to use for a down payment. Coupled with a USDA Direct Loan and a housing voucher provided by the Housing Authority of Jackson County (HAJC), Graham was able to close on a place she could call her own.

“Angele has set a wonderful example of perseverance and hard work to pursue a dream,” said Denise Lupton, housing supervisor at ACCESS. “During her long journey, she faced a lot of challenges but never gave up hope. Combined with local and state programs, such as OHCS’ Down Payment Assistance, Angele’s path to homeownership is now a reality. My team and I are so proud of her and are grateful to have been part of her homebuying process.”

OHCS’ DPA program, which is now funded by the Home Ownership Assistance Program (HOAP) and Construction Excise Tax (CET) proceeds, was created in 2011 and since has helped 1,543 households.

“It’s truly inspiring to see Angele achieve her dream of homeownership. Her story highlights the vital role that OHCS’ Down Payment Assistance program plays in creating pathways to stability and generational opportunity,” said Keeble Giscombe, director of Homeownership at OHCS. “This program empowers historically undeserved Oregonians to invest in themselves, their families, and their futures. I’m thrilled for Angele as she experiences the many joys and rewards of homeownership.”

To learn more about OHCS’ various DPA programs, including one for veterans, visit the OHCS website. View OHCS’ homeownership data dashboards at https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/oregon.housing.and.community.services/vizzes and click on the DPA tab to get more detailed information.