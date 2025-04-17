Submit Release
I89 S Closed MM46.8

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Berlin Barracks 

 

Interstate 89 Southbound in the area of MM46.8 is shut down due to a traffic crash.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

 

Benjamin Dubuque

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

Williston PSAP

3294 Saint George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

O: 802.878.7111 / F: 802.878.3173

 

