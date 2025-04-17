Update: Williston Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A1002487
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brennan McGowan
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 04/11/25 1824 Hours
STREET: Interstate 89 southbound
TOWN: South Burlington
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: MM 89.2
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jamie Faas
AGE: 50
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Ridgeline
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Serious
HOSPITAL: UVMMC
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Gregory Shover
AGE: 56
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shelburne, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Non-life-threatening
HOSPITAL: UVMMC
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
The Vermont State Police is continuing to investigate a two-vehicle crash that occurred at about 6:24 p.m. Friday, April 11, 2025, on Interstate 89 southbound in South Burlington. Investigation to this point has ruled out impairment as the cause of the head-on crash, which seriously injured both operators.
The crash occurred when operator No. 1, Jamie Faas, 50, of Colchester, crossed from his northbound direction of travel through the median and into the southbound lanes, colliding with the vehicle driven by Gregory Shover, 56, of Shelburne. Investigation has determined Faas was driving at about 70 mph when he crossed the median. Shover was traveling in the left-hand lane immediately prior to Exit 14 at about 50 mph when he was struck. The speed limit in the area is 55 mph.
After the collision both vehicles spun into the southbound breakdown lane, where nurses and doctors commuting to UVM stopped and assisted until emergency personnel arrived on scene. The Vermont State Police was assisted by the South Burlington Fire Department and South Burlington EMS.
Both operators remain hospitalized at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington for treatment of injuries they received in the crash. Faas’s injuries are still life threatening.
***Initial news release, 12:40 a.m. Saturday, April 12, 2025***
On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police, South Burlington Fire Department and South Burlington EMS, responded to the area of I 89 NB MM89.2, South Burlington, VT, for a report of a two-vehicle crash. The investigation is open pending further investigation.
