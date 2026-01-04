Shaftsbury Barracks / Negligent Operation - Wrong Way Driver

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B3000050

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland

STATION: Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: (802)442-5421

DATE/TIME: 01/04/2026 at approximately 0921 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT-279 On Ramp – in area of VT-9 intersection, Bennington, Vermont

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation – T 23 VSA 1091

ACCUSED: Khang Htet Htet Kyaw

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Oakland Gardens, New York

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/04/2026, at approximately 0921 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – Shaftsbury Barracks observed a motor vehicle traveling the wrong direction on the VT-279 on-ramp near the VT-9 intersection in the town of Bennington, Vermont. The vehicle was observed operating against the intended direction of travel, creating a risk to oncoming traffic on VT-279. Troopers conducted a traffic stop and identified the operator as Khaing Htet Htet Kyaw, 38, of Oakland Gardens, New York. The operator’s manner of operation was negligent and constituted a violation of Title 23 V.S.A. 1091(a) – Negligent Operation. Kyaw was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Bennington County, Criminal Division on 03/02/2026 at 0815 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/02/2026 at 0815 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Bennington County, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Marie Beland

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, Vermont 05346

Tel: (802)722-4600 x3

Email: marie.beland@vermont.gov