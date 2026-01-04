Shaftsbury Barracks / Negligent Operation - Wrong Way Driver
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B3000050
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland
STATION: Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: (802)442-5421
DATE/TIME: 01/04/2026 at approximately 0921 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT-279 On Ramp – in area of VT-9 intersection, Bennington, Vermont
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation – T 23 VSA 1091
ACCUSED: Khang Htet Htet Kyaw
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Oakland Gardens, New York
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/04/2026, at approximately 0921 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – Shaftsbury Barracks observed a motor vehicle traveling the wrong direction on the VT-279 on-ramp near the VT-9 intersection in the town of Bennington, Vermont. The vehicle was observed operating against the intended direction of travel, creating a risk to oncoming traffic on VT-279. Troopers conducted a traffic stop and identified the operator as Khaing Htet Htet Kyaw, 38, of Oakland Gardens, New York. The operator’s manner of operation was negligent and constituted a violation of Title 23 V.S.A. 1091(a) – Negligent Operation. Kyaw was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Bennington County, Criminal Division on 03/02/2026 at 0815 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/02/2026 at 0815 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Bennington County, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Marie Beland
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, Vermont 05346
Tel: (802)722-4600 x3
Email: marie.beland@vermont.gov
